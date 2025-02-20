Latest Headlines

Juvenile Arrested For Making Threat Against Soddy Daisy Middle School

  • Thursday, February 20, 2025

A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after making a threat on TikTok.

The school resource deputy assigned to Soddy Daisy High School was made aware of a concerning TikTok video referencing school violence on Thursday around 12:50 p.m.

After further investigation, the video was found to depict a threat against the neighboring school and faculty of Soddy Daisy Middle School. The SRD’s investigation led to locating the juvenile who created the video.

The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with threat of mass violence.

Upcoming Paving And Construction Schedules Announced
  • Government
  • 2/20/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • Government
  • 2/20/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 2/20/2025
Officers Called For Trash Can Dispute - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/20/2025
Collegedale Commission Approves New Ceilometer For Airport
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAGGETT, ... more

Honest Charley Garage Show Tracks Corky Coker's Treasure Hunt For Antique Cars
  • 2/19/2025

Joseph “Corky” Coker lives and breathes antique cars. His new Honest Charley Garage show, part reality TV and part documentary, tracks Mr. Coker as he treasure hunts vintage cars, rebuilds and ... more

Chattanooga Gets Snow Causing Many Cancellations; County Schools Set 2-Hour Delay; TVA Asks Power Conservation
  • 2/19/2025

Snow arrived in the Chattanooga area on Wednesday, causing a number of cancellations. Hamilton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday. School officials said on Wednesday evening, ... more

Trustee Hullander Says It Is Losing Proposition To Send Out Personalty Tax Bills Under $20
  • 2/19/2025
Red Bank Works To Beautify The City
  • 2/19/2025
Rhea County Commission Balks At Convention Center, 3-Year Reappraisals, Raise For Sheriff, County Mayor
  • 2/19/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2025
City Council Approves Policies For Approval Of PILOT Tax Breaks
  • 2/18/2025
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Paradox With Wallet Hub
  • 2/20/2025
Christian Siler Will Serve District 6 Well
  • 2/20/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 20
  • 2/20/2025
Trio Of 20-Point Scorers Leads UTC Past Western Carolina Into SoCon Lead
  • 2/20/2025
Hoops Central: #15/13 Lady Vols vs. #18/19 Alabama
  • 2/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
  • 2/19/2025
Randy Smith: Fond Memories Of McKenzie Arena
  • 2/19/2025
Holdsclaw To Be Enshrined In Tennessee HOF
  • 2/19/2025
2 New Shows Opening At AVA
  • 2/20/2025
Culture On 4 Features Ishmael Reed March 15
  • 2/20/2025
Jasper Native Serves Aboard USS Iwo Jima
  • 2/19/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Renewal
  • 2/19/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/18/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/20/2025
Maria Bamford Brings Stand-Up Tour To Chattanooga
  • 2/20/2025
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
  • 2/20/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
  • 2/20/2025
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Paradox With Wallet Hub
  • 2/20/2025
Locally Owned The Valley Venues Now Offers In-House Catering
  • 2/20/2025
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Cable-Petticord Rejoins Waterhouse Public Relations As Senior Account Manager
  • 2/20/2025
Matt Hullander Successfully Sells His 2nd Home Services Business, Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings
  • 2/19/2025
Dick’s Graphics And Carroll Printing Company Announce Merger
  • 2/17/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
26 New Townhomes At Cambridge Square In Ooltewah Get Approval
  • 2/19/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 13-19
  • 2/20/2025
Aspen Institute Speaker Meg Jay To Share Research On 20-Somethings For Schutte Lecture At SAU March 6
  • 2/20/2025
Chattanooga State Earns Top Honor For Dedication To Student Success
  • 2/18/2025
McCallie Choir Members Perform At Lee; Science Olympiad Advances To State
  • 2/20/2025
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
  • 2/20/2025
Erlanger Orthopaedic Residents Score In the 95th Percentile On AAOS Exam
  • 2/20/2025
Cardiologist Leverages Latest Technology To Safely Remove Blood Clots
  • 2/19/2025
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5 To the Choo Choo With Expansion Into Station Street
  • 2/18/2025
Spring Is Here: Embracing The Great Outdoors This Season
  • 2/20/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
  • 2/20/2025
Lee’s U-Church “An Evening Of Worship” To Take Place Sunday
  • 2/19/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Series Continues Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/19/2025
Justin Blair
  • 2/20/2025
Floyd Wayne Kelly
  • 2/20/2025
Earlene “Leenie” Singleton
  • 2/20/2025
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Retires After 40 Years Of Service
  • 2/19/2025
Officers Called For Trash Can Dispute - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/20/2025
Driver Arrested With Suspended License - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/20/2025