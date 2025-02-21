Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEARD, TONI LESHAE 
3829 HALLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BEGLEY, SARAH LOUISE 
1310 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE 
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST (VOP)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (VOP)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VOP)

BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE 
211 ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN 
403 EVENING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY 
613 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT 
345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COOK, BRANDON JAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY EVADING ARREST)

DANFORTE THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE 
7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL 
1903 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (VIRGINIA BEACH, VA)

ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON 
2300 WILSON ST APT 1K CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON 
1110 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

GIFFORD, CORY DALE 
1105 COOPER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA 
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA 
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HARMON, DILLION DEVON 
1200 MCCORD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

HARRIS, RICHARD ALLEN 
2028 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENRY, SEMAL LERON 
15327 INDIANA STREET DETROIT, 48238 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR 
1306 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

JONES, ELISABETH ANNA 
515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

LACY, DERRICK ANDREW 
1703 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044303 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL

LAND, DWIGHT KEITH 
4450 PENN ROAD MONTGOMERY, 36116 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING)

MCBRYAR, TELISHA LYNN 
908 CLAYHILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE 
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

NEWLIN, LINDSAY REBECCA 
24553 STATE HWY 58 N DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW 
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD 
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RANGEL, CESAR J 
900 APRIL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RICHARDSON, KENNETH LYNELLE 
3605 MILLSTREAM DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)

SIMS, KATHY LAVERON 
1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SMALLWOOD, DONNY JOE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, KERRY CARNELL KYRON 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTNAOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SOULE, BRIAN RUSSELL 
282 VARNER DRIVE SW MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE 
719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE 
2545 5TH AVE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER 
524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

TOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY 
721 BARLOW ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA 
40 HAWKINS OAK LANE SUITE 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WRIGHT, TORRANCE DUSHANE 
1602 DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

