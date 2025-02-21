Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BEARD, TONI LESHAE
3829 HALLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BEGLEY, SARAH LOUISE
1310 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST (VOP)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (VOP)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VOP)
BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE
211 ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN
403 EVENING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
613 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT
345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOK, BRANDON JAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY EVADING ARREST)
DANFORTE THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE
7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL
1903 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (VIRGINIA BEACH, VA)
ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON
2300 WILSON ST APT 1K CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON
1110 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
GIFFORD, CORY DALE
1105 COOPER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARMON, DILLION DEVON
1200 MCCORD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HARRIS, RICHARD ALLEN
2028 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENRY, SEMAL LERON
15327 INDIANA STREET DETROIT, 48238
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
1306 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
JONES, ELISABETH ANNA
515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
1703 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044303
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL
LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
4450 PENN ROAD MONTGOMERY, 36116
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING)
MCBRYAR, TELISHA LYNN
908 CLAYHILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
NEWLIN, LINDSAY REBECCA
24553 STATE HWY 58 N DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RANGEL, CESAR J
900 APRIL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RICHARDSON, KENNETH LYNELLE
3605 MILLSTREAM DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)
SIMS, KATHY LAVERON
1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SMALLWOOD, DONNY JOE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, KERRY CARNELL KYRON
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTNAOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SOULE, BRIAN RUSSELL
282 VARNER DRIVE SW MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE
719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
2545 5TH AVE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER
524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY
721 BARLOW ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA
40 HAWKINS OAK LANE SUITE 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WRIGHT, TORRANCE DUSHANE
1602 DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
