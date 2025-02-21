Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEARD, TONI LESHAE

3829 HALLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BEGLEY, SARAH LOUISE

1310 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST (VOP)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (VOP)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VOP)



BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE

211 ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN

403 EVENING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY

613 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT

345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COOK, BRANDON JAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY EVADING ARREST)



DANFORTE THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE

7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL

1903 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO



DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (VIRGINIA BEACH, VA)



ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON

2300 WILSON ST APT 1K CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ARSON

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON

1110 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)



GIFFORD, CORY DALE

1105 COOPER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA

3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA

3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HARMON, DILLION DEVON

1200 MCCORD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



HARRIS, RICHARD ALLEN

2028 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HENRY, SEMAL LERON

15327 INDIANA STREET DETROIT, 48238

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR

1306 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



JONES, ELISABETH ANNA

515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



LACY, DERRICK ANDREW

1703 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044303

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL



LAND, DWIGHT KEITH

4450 PENN ROAD MONTGOMERY, 36116

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING)



MCBRYAR, TELISHA LYNN

908 CLAYHILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE

937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



NEWLIN, LINDSAY REBECCA

24553 STATE HWY 58 N DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW

1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD

1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RANGEL, CESAR J

900 APRIL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RICHARDSON, KENNETH LYNELLE

3605 MILLSTREAM DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)



SIMS, KATHY LAVERON

1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



SMALLWOOD, DONNY JOE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SMITH, KERRY CARNELL KYRON

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTNAOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SOULE, BRIAN RUSSELL

282 VARNER DRIVE SW MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE

719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE

2545 5TH AVE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER

524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



TOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE

2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY

721 BARLOW ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA

40 HAWKINS OAK LANE SUITE 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



WRIGHT, TORRANCE DUSHANE

1602 DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

