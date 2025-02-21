Ex-WGOW Host Brian Joyce Raising Money For Podcast; Says He Was Fired For Saying Those Involved In Jan. 6 Incident Should "Get A Bullet In The Head"

Former WGOW talk show host Brian Joyce is raising money so he can continue on the air with a podcast. He also said he was fired after a long tenure at the talk radio station for saying those involved in the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol should get "a bullet in the head."

Concerning the podcast he said:

"To the thousands of you who want me back on the microphone – and to the thousands of you who’ve been asking for a podcast for nearly 12 years! – here’s your chance to make it happen.

I’ve launched a crowdfunding page to Bring Back Unfiltered with Brian Joyce – in podcast form! The initial goal is $10,000.

"That may sound like a lot of money, but it isn’t. The cost of launching and running a podcast that generates revenue and competes for listeners is in the hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions of dollars. The cost of making a venture like this worthwhile for me, personally, is closer to $90,000-100,000. Rather than start with a figure like that, I think it’s more realistic to set an initial goal of $10,000 to invest in the technology and equipment to launch; market the podcast; invest in the time and energy required; and provide a little money for me to live on, because remember I have bills to pay and don’t work for free.

"Bottom line: Freedom isn’t free. In my case, the freedom to speak my mind cost me a 12-year career on Talk Radio. That’s fine – my former employer is free to do whatever they want! But if you want me back, we have to raise the money to make it possible. I don’t speak into a microphone for free, and I don’t do it just for me (I can talk to myself in the shower anytime I want LOL). I speak for YOU."

As of Friday morning, Mr. Joyce said he had raised 17 percent of his goal.

In regards to being fired, Mr. Joyce said:

"To clear up any speculation and for the hundreds of you who asked: The reason I’m no longer at Talk Radio 102.3 is because I got fired. That’s right – FIRED!

"Why did I get fired? I got fired for saying January 6 insurrectionists like the one who was recently shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Indiana are 'terrorists and animals' who deserve a 'bullet in the head.'

"Those are the words that got me fired after 12 years on the air with zero FCC violations against me.

Specifically, I was discussing the case of Matthew Huttle, a 42-year old man from Indiana who was pardoned for participating in the January 6th riots, who was then shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy last month after attacking police again. As you can see in my termination notice, I referred to people like him as 'terrorists and animals' (guess what, they are) and went on to state 'every one of them would have a bullet in their head, because that is what I would do to terrorists…a bullet in the head is what they would all get because they’re animals and they’re terrorists.'

"I don’t apologize for saying this (I didn’t apologize for saying it at the time), and frankly I don’t see why it’s a controversial statement to make. If you’re a patriotic American like me, wouldn’t you agree that someone who attacks our nation’s Capitol and attacks our law enforcement while trying to overthrow our government is a terrorist? What other term would you use?

"Further, I would say they’re guilty of treason – and guess what the punishment for treason is in America? DEATH. (Look it up! U.S. Code Chapter 115 under “Treason, Sedition and Subversive Activities.”)

"So really, I don’t see the controversy in what I said, and I don’t see why some people found it offensive. It’s a fact-based statement based on U.S. law, but it got me fired anyway.

"But let’s say you did have a problem with what I said on the air… Well, guess what keeps happening to these terrorists and animals who attacked our law enforcement on January 6th? THEY KEEP ATTACKING LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND KEEP GETTING SHOT. So regardless of my feelings about it – and regardless of what I say – these people keep behaving like terrorists and animals, and keep finding out what happens when you behave like terrorists and animals. Huttle was shot and killed after attacking a sheriff’s deputy in Indiana. Another insurrectionist named Tamara Parry was shot and killed in Seattle after threatening someone with a gun. These people keep f--- around and finding out – and are more emboldened now than ever after being pardoned – so what’s wrong with saying they deserve what they get? Even if it’s a bullet? F--- around and find out. It’s fairly simple.

"But after 12 years on the air with no FCC violations and the highest Talk ratings in Chattanooga, Cumulus Media fired me anyway. And that’s fine! It’s their corporate right to do so, and like I said, I don’t regret what I said and don’t apologize for it. Cumulus, like most media companies in America, is moving further to the right and losing millions of dollars. The company is slashing salary left and right (there will be more cuts to come) and I don’t think my statements or beliefs – much less my pay – fit their corporate plan any longer. That’s fine."