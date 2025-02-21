Latest Headlines

Ex-WGOW Host Brian Joyce Raising Money For Podcast; Says He Was Fired For Saying Those Involved In Jan. 6 Incident Should "Get A Bullet In The Head"

  • Friday, February 21, 2025

Former WGOW talk show host Brian Joyce is raising money so he can continue on the air with a podcast. He also said he was fired after a long tenure at the talk radio station for saying those involved in the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol should get "a bullet in the head."

Concerning the podcast he said: 

"To the thousands of you who want me back on the microphone – and to the thousands of you who’ve been asking for a podcast for nearly 12 years! – here’s your chance to make it happen. 
I’ve launched a crowdfunding page to Bring Back Unfiltered with Brian Joyce – in podcast form! The initial goal is $10,000. 

"That may sound like a lot of money, but it isn’t. The cost of launching and running a podcast that generates revenue and competes for listeners is in the hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions of dollars. The cost of making a venture like this worthwhile for me, personally, is closer to $90,000-100,000. Rather than start with a figure like that, I think it’s more realistic to set an initial goal of $10,000 to invest in the technology and equipment to launch; market the podcast; invest in the time and energy required; and provide a little money for me to live on, because remember I have bills to pay and don’t work for free.

"Bottom line: Freedom isn’t free. In my case, the freedom to speak my mind cost me a 12-year career on Talk Radio. That’s fine – my former employer is free to do whatever they want! But if you want me back, we have to raise the money to make it possible. I don’t speak into a microphone for free, and I don’t do it just for me (I can talk to myself in the shower anytime I want LOL). I speak for YOU."

As of Friday morning, Mr. Joyce said he had raised 17 percent of his goal.

In regards to being fired, Mr. Joyce said:

"To clear up any speculation and for the hundreds of you who asked: The reason I’m no longer at Talk Radio 102.3 is because I got fired. That’s right – FIRED! 

"Why did I get fired? I got fired for saying January 6 insurrectionists like the one who was recently shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Indiana are 'terrorists and animals' who deserve a 'bullet in the head.'

"Those are the words that got me fired after 12 years on the air with zero FCC violations against me. 
Specifically, I was discussing the case of Matthew Huttle, a 42-year old man from Indiana who was pardoned for participating in the January 6th riots, who was then shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy last month after attacking police again. As you can see in my termination notice, I referred to people like him as 'terrorists and animals' (guess what, they are) and went on to state 'every one of them would have a bullet in their head, because that is what I would do to terrorists…a bullet in the head is what they would all get because they’re animals and they’re terrorists.'

"I don’t apologize for saying this (I didn’t apologize for saying it at the time), and frankly I don’t see why it’s a controversial statement to make. If you’re a patriotic American like me, wouldn’t you agree that someone who attacks our nation’s Capitol and attacks our law enforcement while trying to overthrow our government is a terrorist? What other term would you use?

"Further, I would say they’re guilty of treason – and guess what the punishment for treason is in America? DEATH. (Look it up! U.S. Code Chapter 115 under “Treason, Sedition and Subversive Activities.”) 

"So really, I don’t see the controversy in what I said, and I don’t see why some people found it offensive. It’s a fact-based statement based on U.S. law, but it got me fired anyway. 

"But let’s say you did have a problem with what I said on the air… Well, guess what keeps happening to these terrorists and animals who attacked our law enforcement on January 6th? THEY KEEP ATTACKING LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND KEEP GETTING SHOT. So regardless of my feelings about it – and regardless of what I say – these people keep behaving like terrorists and animals, and keep finding out what happens when you behave like terrorists and animals. Huttle was shot and killed after attacking a sheriff’s deputy in Indiana. Another insurrectionist named Tamara Parry was shot and killed in Seattle after threatening someone with a gun. These people keep f--- around and finding out – and are more emboldened now than ever after being pardoned – so what’s wrong with saying they deserve what they get? Even if it’s a bullet? F--- around and find out. It’s fairly simple. 

"But after 12 years on the air with no FCC violations and the highest Talk ratings in Chattanooga, Cumulus Media fired me anyway. And that’s fine! It’s their corporate right to do so, and like I said, I don’t regret what I said and don’t apologize for it. Cumulus, like most media companies in America, is moving further to the right and losing millions of dollars. The company is slashing salary left and right (there will be more cuts to come) and I don’t think my statements or beliefs – much less my pay – fit their corporate plan any longer. That’s fine."

 

Latest Headlines
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Crash Results In DUI Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Collegedale Police Department Honors Officers At Annual Awards Banquet
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Rep. Raper Proposes To Address Chronic Student Absenteeism
Rep. Raper Proposes To Address Chronic Student Absenteeism
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Ex-WGOW Host Brian Joyce Raising Money For Podcast; Says He Was Fired For Saying Those Involved In Jan. 6 Incident Should "Get A Bullet In The Head"
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2025
Parents Charged In Death Of Infant Left In Car Last Summer
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2025
Breaking News
Ex-WGOW Host Brian Joyce Raising Money For Podcast; Says He Was Fired For Saying Those Involved In Jan. 6 Incident Should "Get A Bullet In The Head"
  • 2/21/2025

Former WGOW talk show host Brian Joyce is raising money so he can continue on the air with a podcast. He also said he was fired after a long tenure at the talk radio station for saying those ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEARD, ... more

Collegedale Commission Approves New Ceilometer For Airport
  • 2/20/2025

The Collegedale Airport has been making updates and improvements and they continue. The city commissioners on Monday made decisions for increasing safety with the approval to buy and install ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2025
Comptroller's Report Says 3 City Traffic Signal Electricians Misappropriated At Least $79,219
  • 2/19/2025
Honest Charley Garage Show Tracks Corky Coker's Treasure Hunt For Antique Cars
Honest Charley Garage Show Tracks Corky Coker's Treasure Hunt For Antique Cars
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Gets Snow Causing Many Cancellations; County Schools Set 2-Hour Delay; TVA Asks Power Conservation
  • 2/19/2025
Trustee Hullander Says It Is Losing Proposition To Send Out Personalty Tax Bills Under $20
  • 2/19/2025
Opinion
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
  • 2/21/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/21/2025
Paradox With Wallet Hub
Paradox With Wallet Hub
  • 2/20/2025
Sports
#15/13 UT Tops #18/19 Tide, 88-80, To Notch 20th Win
#15/13 UT Tops #18/19 Tide, 88-80, To Notch 20th Win
  • 2/21/2025
Trio Of 20-Point Scorers Leads UTC Past Western Carolina Into SoCon Lead
Trio Of 20-Point Scorers Leads UTC Past Western Carolina Into SoCon Lead
  • 2/20/2025
Hoops Central: #15/13 Lady Vols vs. #18/19 Alabama
  • 2/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
  • 2/19/2025
Randy Smith: Fond Memories Of McKenzie Arena
Randy Smith: Fond Memories Of McKenzie Arena
  • 2/19/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
  • 2/21/2025
2 New Shows Opening At AVA
2 New Shows Opening At AVA
  • 2/20/2025
Culture On 4 Features Ishmael Reed March 15
Culture On 4 Features Ishmael Reed March 15
  • 2/20/2025
Beer Licenses Approved For CDM's 30th Party; 4 Bridges Art Festival
  • 2/20/2025
Jasper Native Serves Aboard USS Iwo Jima
Jasper Native Serves Aboard USS Iwo Jima
  • 2/19/2025
Entertainment
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
  • 2/20/2025
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
  • 2/21/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/20/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
  • 2/20/2025
Opinion
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
  • 2/21/2025
Dining
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 2/20/2025
J. Gumbos And The Catering Companies Open At 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 2/20/2025
Locally Owned The Valley Venues Now Offers In-House Catering
  • 2/20/2025
Business
Cable-Petticord Rejoins Waterhouse Public Relations As Senior Account Manager
Cable-Petticord Rejoins Waterhouse Public Relations As Senior Account Manager
  • 2/20/2025
Matt Hullander Successfully Sells His 2nd Home Services Business, Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings
  • 2/19/2025
Dick’s Graphics And Carroll Printing Company Announce Merger
  • 2/17/2025
Real Estate
River City Company Takes Next Step To Redevelop Hawk Hill, Invites Developers Nationwide To Share Ideas And Interest
River City Company Takes Next Step To Redevelop Hawk Hill, Invites Developers Nationwide To Share Ideas And Interest
  • 2/21/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
26 New Townhomes At Cambridge Square In Ooltewah Get Approval
  • 2/19/2025
Student Scene
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
  • 2/21/2025
Aspen Institute Speaker Meg Jay To Share Research On 20-Somethings For Schutte Lecture At SAU March 6
Aspen Institute Speaker Meg Jay To Share Research On 20-Somethings For Schutte Lecture At SAU March 6
  • 2/20/2025
Chattanooga State Earns Top Honor For Dedication To Student Success
Chattanooga State Earns Top Honor For Dedication To Student Success
  • 2/18/2025
Living Well
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
  • 2/20/2025
Erlanger Orthopaedic Residents Score In the 95th Percentile On AAOS Exam
Erlanger Orthopaedic Residents Score In the 95th Percentile On AAOS Exam
  • 2/20/2025
Cardiologist Leverages Latest Technology To Safely Remove Blood Clots
Cardiologist Leverages Latest Technology To Safely Remove Blood Clots
  • 2/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Outdoors
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5 To the Choo Choo With Expansion Into Station Street
  • 2/18/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
  • 2/20/2025
Lee’s U-Church “An Evening Of Worship” To Take Place Sunday
Lee’s U-Church “An Evening Of Worship” To Take Place Sunday
  • 2/19/2025
Obituaries
Yulonda Hurley Wilhoite
Yulonda Hurley Wilhoite
  • 2/21/2025
Justin Blair
Justin Blair
  • 2/20/2025
Floyd Wayne Kelly
Floyd Wayne Kelly
  • 2/20/2025
Government
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Retires After 40 Years Of Service
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Retires After 40 Years Of Service
  • 2/19/2025
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025
Crash Results In DUI Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025