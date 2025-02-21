School Board Postpones Vote On Cellphones In Schools

The Hamilton County School Board voted on Thursday to postpone a vote to rewrite a district-wide mobile phone policy.

The current policy, adopted in fall 2023, allows principals to apply a ban on wireless devices during the school day at their discretion. Some schools let students use their phones during lunch, other breaks, or in the classroom, while others do not. The proposed change would take that discretion from principals.

“The administration doesn’t support this policy change,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “It’s not going to solve the enforcement issue,” he said.

“I’ve talked to teachers, and they hate the cell phones,” said board member Steve Slater. “Some of the principals and teachers are not following what the policy says,” he said.

Also, board members said language in the policy change seemed to prohibit phones on campus completely, with no flexibility to store them during the school day for use before or after school.

The policy change was proposed by Chair Joe Smith, who was the only board member to vote no to postpone the vote. The policy change will be discussed at the policy committee meeting March 4 at 5:30 p.m.