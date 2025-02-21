Latest Headlines

School Board Postpones Vote On Cellphones In Schools

  • Friday, February 21, 2025
  • Hannah Campbell

The Hamilton County School Board voted on Thursday to postpone a vote to rewrite a district-wide mobile phone policy.

The current policy, adopted in fall 2023, allows principals to apply a ban on wireless devices during the school day at their discretion. Some schools let students use their phones during lunch, other breaks, or in the classroom, while others do not. The proposed change would take that discretion from principals.

“The administration doesn’t support this policy change,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “It’s not going to solve the enforcement issue,” he said.

“I’ve talked to teachers, and they hate the cell phones,” said board member Steve Slater. “Some of the principals and teachers are not following what the policy says,” he said.

Also, board members said language in the policy change seemed to prohibit phones on campus completely, with no flexibility to store them during the school day for use before or after school.

The policy change was proposed by Chair Joe Smith, who was the only board member to vote no to postpone the vote. The policy change will be discussed at the policy committee meeting March 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Latest Headlines
School Board Postpones Vote On Cellphones In Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2025
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Crash Results In DUI Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Collegedale Police Department Honors Officers At Annual Awards Banquet
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Rep. Raper Proposes To Address Chronic Student Absenteeism
Rep. Raper Proposes To Address Chronic Student Absenteeism
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Ex-WGOW Host Brian Joyce Raising Money For Podcast; Says He Was Fired For Saying Those Involved In Jan. 6 Incident Should "Get A Bullet In The Head"
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2025
Breaking News
School Board Postpones Vote On Cellphones In Schools
  • 2/21/2025

The Hamilton County School Board voted on Thursday to postpone a vote to rewrite a district-wide mobile phone policy. The current policy, adopted in fall 2023, allows principals to apply a ... more

Ex-WGOW Host Brian Joyce Raising Money For Podcast; Says He Was Fired For Saying Those Involved In Jan. 6 Incident Should "Get A Bullet In The Head"
  • 2/21/2025

Former WGOW talk show host Brian Joyce is raising money so he can continue on the air with a podcast. He also said he was fired after a long tenure at the talk radio station for saying those ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEARD, ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Commission Approves New Ceilometer For Airport
  • 2/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2025
Comptroller's Report Says 3 City Traffic Signal Electricians Misappropriated At Least $79,219
  • 2/19/2025
Honest Charley Garage Show Tracks Corky Coker's Treasure Hunt For Antique Cars
Honest Charley Garage Show Tracks Corky Coker's Treasure Hunt For Antique Cars
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Gets Snow Causing Many Cancellations; County Schools Set 2-Hour Delay; TVA Asks Power Conservation
  • 2/19/2025
Opinion
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
  • 2/21/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/21/2025
Paradox With Wallet Hub
Paradox With Wallet Hub
  • 2/20/2025
Sports
#15/13 UT Tops #18/19 Tide, 88-80, To Notch 20th Win
#15/13 UT Tops #18/19 Tide, 88-80, To Notch 20th Win
  • 2/21/2025
Trio Of 20-Point Scorers Leads UTC Past Western Carolina Into SoCon Lead
Trio Of 20-Point Scorers Leads UTC Past Western Carolina Into SoCon Lead
  • 2/20/2025
Hoops Central: #15/13 Lady Vols vs. #18/19 Alabama
  • 2/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
  • 2/19/2025
Randy Smith: Fond Memories Of McKenzie Arena
Randy Smith: Fond Memories Of McKenzie Arena
  • 2/19/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
  • 2/21/2025
2 New Shows Opening At AVA
2 New Shows Opening At AVA
  • 2/20/2025
Culture On 4 Features Ishmael Reed March 15
Culture On 4 Features Ishmael Reed March 15
  • 2/20/2025
Beer Licenses Approved For CDM's 30th Party; 4 Bridges Art Festival
  • 2/20/2025
Jasper Native Serves Aboard USS Iwo Jima
Jasper Native Serves Aboard USS Iwo Jima
  • 2/19/2025
Entertainment
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
  • 2/20/2025
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
  • 2/21/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/20/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
  • 2/20/2025
Opinion
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
  • 2/21/2025
Dining
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 2/20/2025
J. Gumbos And The Catering Companies Open At 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 2/20/2025
Locally Owned The Valley Venues Now Offers In-House Catering
  • 2/20/2025
Business
Cable-Petticord Rejoins Waterhouse Public Relations As Senior Account Manager
Cable-Petticord Rejoins Waterhouse Public Relations As Senior Account Manager
  • 2/20/2025
Matt Hullander Successfully Sells His 2nd Home Services Business, Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings
  • 2/19/2025
Dick’s Graphics And Carroll Printing Company Announce Merger
  • 2/17/2025
Real Estate
River City Company Takes Next Step To Redevelop Hawk Hill, Invites Developers Nationwide To Share Ideas And Interest
River City Company Takes Next Step To Redevelop Hawk Hill, Invites Developers Nationwide To Share Ideas And Interest
  • 2/21/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
26 New Townhomes At Cambridge Square In Ooltewah Get Approval
  • 2/19/2025
Student Scene
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
  • 2/21/2025
Aspen Institute Speaker Meg Jay To Share Research On 20-Somethings For Schutte Lecture At SAU March 6
Aspen Institute Speaker Meg Jay To Share Research On 20-Somethings For Schutte Lecture At SAU March 6
  • 2/20/2025
Chattanooga State Earns Top Honor For Dedication To Student Success
Chattanooga State Earns Top Honor For Dedication To Student Success
  • 2/18/2025
Living Well
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
  • 2/20/2025
Erlanger Orthopaedic Residents Score In the 95th Percentile On AAOS Exam
Erlanger Orthopaedic Residents Score In the 95th Percentile On AAOS Exam
  • 2/20/2025
Cardiologist Leverages Latest Technology To Safely Remove Blood Clots
Cardiologist Leverages Latest Technology To Safely Remove Blood Clots
  • 2/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Outdoors
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5 To the Choo Choo With Expansion Into Station Street
  • 2/18/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
"Reimagining Our Faith" Is Theme Of 2025 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/21/2025
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
  • 2/20/2025
Obituaries
Eugene “Gene” Irvin Snedden
Eugene “Gene” Irvin Snedden
  • 2/21/2025
Henry Williams
Henry Williams
  • 2/21/2025
Yulonda Hurley Wilhoite
Yulonda Hurley Wilhoite
  • 2/21/2025
Government
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Retires After 40 Years Of Service
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Retires After 40 Years Of Service
  • 2/19/2025
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025
Crash Results In DUI Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025