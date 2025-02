Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding everyone that Feb. 28, will be the last day to pay the 2024 Property Taxes without interest and penalty.

To better assist the taxpayers, both the Courthouse Office and the Preservation Drive office will be open Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Property taxes may also be paid at any of the Hamilton County First Tennessee Bank Branches during regular banking hours.

The Trustee’s Office phone numbers are 209-7270 and 893-3575.