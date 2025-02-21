Latest Headlines

Work Starts Monday Night On Building New Bridge Over I-75 To Hamilton Place Mall

  • Friday, February 21, 2025

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

As part of the project to improve the I-75 interchange at Hamilton Place Mall, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will install concrete beams for a new bridge over I-75 at Hamilton Place Boulevard beginning Monday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continuing nightly through Tuesday, March 4.

The work will include rolling roadblocks on I-75 in both directions, lane closures on I-75 in both directions, and temporary closures of the loop ramp to I-75 South from Hamilton Place Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution, pay attention to construction signage, and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement. 

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information. 

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500. 

