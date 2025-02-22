Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, February 22, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABLES, COREY DREW 
1499 NORTH MAIN STREET WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN 
126 BELLVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING

BULLOCH, SANDRA ROCHEA 
3410 BURCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

BYNUM, KAROLYN MONSHAE 
7807 HOLIDAY HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY 
8336 HUNTER HILL CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CARTER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
3775 SOUTH EAST FOREST LANE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT
VANDALISM

CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA 
1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

CHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY 
107 MITCHELL LANE ROSSIVLLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHRISTOPHER, CMANUEL 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 338 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE 
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DONALDSON, JC 
404 WATERCRESS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, KIMA AHMAD 
8950 CHAPLAIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

FORTE, ARICA DENISE 
1200 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

GARNER, WENDY DANIELLE 
557 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054617 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HEMBREE, KEVIN ALEXANDER 
877 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO 
4025 OLDWOOD DR APT 327 CHATTNOOGA, 37316 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN 
421 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND 
7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUDSON, BILLY SHANE 
503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

HUTTON, SELENE MARIE 
1829 BAY HILL ROAD LAKESITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, STACIE MICHELE 
202 COLHUN RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELCH, CHARLES HENRY 
1568 LEIGHTON DR SOODY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KINSEY, JESSICA LEANN 
6163 VERONICA DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN 
104 EAST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LOCKETT, ERIC DONNEAL 
1905 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST 
214 WEST 27TH CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LUMSDEN, LAMAR LEE 
7610 MEADOW STREAM LOOP, APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE 
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE 
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FE

NGUYEN, DIEM T 
5777 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ONEIL, WILLIAM P 
601 WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE 
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA 
701 VETERANS RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAPER, JOHN ALLAN 
1409 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

REID, HAYWOOD LEE 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RUCKER, LANDON EARL 
2104 E 31ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SALVADOR GABRIEL, JUSTINIANO DE JESUS 
2109 E 13TH ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SAWYER, TROY SHERMAN 
108 ANNA LANE BEN, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SHAFFER, RICHARD DEWAYNE 
1210 SUNSET TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STANTON, ANTHONY BARNETT 
7421 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STOUDEMIRE, DEASIA DENISE 
2345 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO 
7609 HOLIDAY HILLS APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

