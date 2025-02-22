Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABLES, COREY DREW
1499 NORTH MAIN STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
3775 SOUTH EAST FOREST LANE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT
VANDALISM
DONALDSON, JC
404 WATERCRESS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, KIMA AHMAD
8950 CHAPLAIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
KINSEY, JESSICA LEANN
6163 VERONICA DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST
214 WEST 27TH CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
NGUYEN, DIEM T
5777 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SALVADOR GABRIEL, JUSTINIANO DE JESUS
2109 E 13TH ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|BULLOCH, SANDRA ROCHEA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|BYNUM, KAROLYN MONSHAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/18/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|CHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHRISTOPHER, CMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FORTE, ARICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GARNER, WENDY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/23/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HEMBREE, KEVIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/25/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/29/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUDSON, BILLY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|HUTTON, SELENE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JONES, STACIE MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|KELCH, CHARLES HENRY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|LOCKETT, ERIC DONNEAL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/18/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|LUMSDEN, LAMAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FE
|
|ONEIL, WILLIAM P
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/23/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- PROSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|REID, HAYWOOD LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|RUCKER, LANDON EARL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SAWYER, TROY SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/12/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SHAFFER, RICHARD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STANTON, ANTHONY BARNETT
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/14/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STOUDEMIRE, DEASIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|