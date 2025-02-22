Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABLES, COREY DREW

1499 NORTH MAIN STREET WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE

7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)



BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN

126 BELLVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON

510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING



BULLOCH, SANDRA ROCHEA

3410 BURCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



BYNUM, KAROLYN MONSHAE

7807 HOLIDAY HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CARTER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

3775 SOUTH EAST FOREST LANE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT

VANDALISM



CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $500

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



CHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY

107 MITCHELL LANE ROSSIVLLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHRISTOPHER, CMANUEL

312 MCBRIEN RD APT 338 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DONALDSON, JC

404 WATERCRESS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, KIMA AHMAD

8950 CHAPLAIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



FORTE, ARICA DENISE

1200 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



GARNER, WENDY DANIELLE

557 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054617

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HEMBREE, KEVIN ALEXANDER

877 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37397

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO

4025 OLDWOOD DR APT 327 CHATTNOOGA, 37316

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN

421 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND

7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HUDSON, BILLY SHANE

503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



HUTTON, SELENE MARIE

1829 BAY HILL ROAD LAKESITE, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JONES, STACIE MICHELE

202 COLHUN RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KELCH, CHARLES HENRY

1568 LEIGHTON DR SOODY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KINSEY, JESSICA LEANN

6163 VERONICA DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN

104 EAST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



LOCKETT, ERIC DONNEAL

1905 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST

214 WEST 27TH CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



LUMSDEN, LAMAR LEE

7610 MEADOW STREAM LOOP, APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEMCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FENGUYEN, DIEM T5777 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORONEIL, WILLIAM P601 WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA701 VETERANS RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPROSTITUTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPROSTITUTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARAPER, JOHN ALLAN1409 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSREID, HAYWOOD LEE2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37917Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRUCKER, LANDON EARL2104 E 31ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESALVADOR GABRIEL, JUSTINIANO DE JESUS2109 E 13TH ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESAWYER, TROY SHERMAN108 ANNA LANE BEN, 37307Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTOPEN CONTAINER LAWSHAFFER, RICHARD DEWAYNE1210 SUNSET TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTANTON, ANTHONY BARNETT7421 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTOUDEMIRE, DEASIA DENISE2345 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEAGUE, LUKE JOHNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTWHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO7609 HOLIDAY HILLS APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOOD, ANDREA ASTAR1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/06/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING BULLOCH, SANDRA ROCHEA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT BYNUM, KAROLYN MONSHAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/18/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED CHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHRISTOPHER, CMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORTE, ARICA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

GARNER, WENDY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/23/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HEMBREE, KEVIN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/25/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/29/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUDSON, BILLY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY HUTTON, SELENE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JONES, STACIE MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY KELCH, CHARLES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/22/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LOCKETT, ERIC DONNEAL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/18/1972

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LUMSDEN, LAMAR LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FE ONEIL, WILLIAM P

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/23/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAPER, JOHN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS REID, HAYWOOD LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RUCKER, LANDON EARL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SAWYER, TROY SHERMAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/12/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SHAFFER, RICHARD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT STANTON, ANTHONY BARNETT

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 01/14/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STOUDEMIRE, DEASIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/02/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/29/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE







