911 Call Played At Case In Which Cleveland Man Is Charged In Murder Of Ex-Wife

The 911 call was played at a Friday preliminary hearing in the case in which a Cleveland man is charged in the murder of his ex-wife.

Karen Liner can be heard saying, “I’m at 135 Arthur Lane. No, no, Craig, please stop!”

Shots can then be heard ringing out, then there is nothing more heard from the caller.

Craig Liner, 61, is charged in the Jan. 27 slaying.

General Sessions Court Judge Clay Collins kept Liner under no bond, saying he could still face the death penalty.

A detective said portions of the incident were caught on a neighbor's video. It shows Ms. Liner trying to shut the garage door, but Craig Liner ducking under to get inside. She could then be heard screaming for him to leave.

Craig Liner could be seen getting into a white sedan momentarily after turning it on. He then gets out and appears to fire a final shot.

The first cousin of the defendant, Jay Collins, said Craig Liner was not acting abnormally the night before the shooting.

He said that morning, about 15 minutes after the 8:44 a.m. shooting, Liner showed back again and told him, "Well, it's over. I finished it." The cousin said he was in shock by the statement.

He said Liner asked him to keep three weapons for him, including a 40 caliber handgun that he used "to take care of his problem.” The witness said he quickly called police.

It was testified that Liner had recently lost his job as a pharmacist at CHI Memorial.