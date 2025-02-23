Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY RONALDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/04/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
|
|BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BATTLES, JASON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
|
|BROOKS, JOE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHAPMAN, JACK L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, HENRY CLAY TELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, NARONDA RENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DEAN, ELASHANTI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ESCOBAR VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HARDEN, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, BOBBY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/13/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WITH A
|
|JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/03/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LIVINGSTON LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDUFFY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MENDEZ, EDUARDO CUSTODIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, KERRYUN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PETERS, ELLA JANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SMITH, TERRANCE DANELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
|
|WALTER, DONTA CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|YODER, ALYSSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|