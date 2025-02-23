Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BATTLES, JASON ROBERT

6234 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS

3820 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM



BROOKS, JOE THOMAS

4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CHAPMAN, JACK L

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON

7603 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163216

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



DAVIS, HENRY CLAY TELL

835 N.

Here are the mug shots:

AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY RONALDO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/04/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BATTLES, JASON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/30/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BROOKS, JOE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CHAPMAN, JACK L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/14/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/20/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ILLEGAL PARKING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, HENRY CLAY TELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/03/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, NARONDA RENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DEAN, ELASHANTI

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ESCOBAR VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/27/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HARDEN, MARK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/09/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

HARVEY, BOBBY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/13/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WITH A JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/03/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER LIVINGSTON LETHCO, SETH ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST MCDUFFY, CAMERON S

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

COERCION OF WITNESS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MENDEZ, EDUARDO CUSTODIO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION OWENS, KERRYUN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PETERS, ELLA JANE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/25/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/09/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/06/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SMITH, TERRANCE DANELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE WALTER, DONTA CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE YODER, ALYSSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE







