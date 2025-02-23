Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE 
5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BATTLES, JASON ROBERT 
6234 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL 
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE

BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS 
3820 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

BROOKS, JOE THOMAS 
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CHAPMAN, JACK L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON 
7603 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163216 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DAVIS, HENRY CLAY TELL 
835 N.

GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DAVIS, NARONDA RENE 
7229 Tyner Rd Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DEAN, ELASHANTI 
1318 WINTON DR APT 27 DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ESCOBAR VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA 
2324 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ 
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON 
4642 TRAILWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN 
4502 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HARDEN, MARK ALAN 
806 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ARSON

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON 
5305 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM

HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA 
1222 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WITH A

JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND 
4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

LIVINGSTON LETHCO, SETH ANDREW 
5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

MCCLUNG, JOSEPH CALVIN 
8307 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCDUFFY, CAMERON S 
5220 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433949 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
COERCION OF WITNESS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MENDEZ, EDUARDO CUSTODIO 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MIDDLEBROOKS, MIKAELA BETH 
773 BLUEBIRD CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

OWENS, KERRYUN LAMAR 
3552 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PARKER, PETRA JADE 
314 COTTONWOOD MILL DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PETERS, ELLA JANE 
3412 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES 
4712 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ 
4603 MAYFAIR UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR 
1108 BUCKEYE TRL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SMITH, TERRANCE DANELL 
810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON 
2165 CAMBEN OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VICENTE, ROGELIO 
3121 BIMINI PL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILLERSON, ROGER DALE 
Homeless Unknown, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

YODER, ALYSSA NICOLE 
133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY RONALDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/04/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BATTLES, JASON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
BROOKS, JOE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CHAPMAN, JACK L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, HENRY CLAY TELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, NARONDA RENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DEAN, ELASHANTI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ESCOBAR VELASQUEZ, CRISTINA ODILIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HARDEN, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HARVEY, BOBBY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/13/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WITH A
JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/03/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
LIVINGSTON LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
MCDUFFY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MENDEZ, EDUARDO CUSTODIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWENS, KERRYUN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PETERS, ELLA JANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SMITH, TERRANCE DANELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
WALTER, DONTA CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YODER, ALYSSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE





