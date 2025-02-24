Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, February 24, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARGY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BARTLEY, LISA RAE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BASKETTE, SALLIE OUTLAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
GOMEZ, SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/13/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
LEWIS, JAMICHAEL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAININ
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
PARKER, CHRISTIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEOPLES, JEREMIAH KENARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PHIPPS, SYDNEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHOLTZ, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STICKNEY, BRYAN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THORNTON, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TODD, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER LANE USAGE
TURNER, LYNDON KANISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
WALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALTON, BYRON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



 

