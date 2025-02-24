Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/18/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BARGY, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BARTLEY, LISA RAE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/30/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BASKETTE, SALLIE OUTLAN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE GOMEZ, SANTOS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/13/2005

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT LEWIS, JAMICHAEL BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LONG, RICARDO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

VOP VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAININ

MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC PARKER, CHRISTIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/08/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEOPLES, JEREMIAH KENARD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/02/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PHIPPS, SYDNEY GRACE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SCHOLTZ, JUSTIN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE STICKNEY, BRYAN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/02/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THORNTON, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TODD, STEVE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER LANE USAGE TURNER, LYNDON KANISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/11/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST WALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WALTON, BYRON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAILLEGAL PARKINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDOMINGO DOMINGO, YUSVIN NEFTALY2205 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSGOMEZ, SANTOS3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEARHARVEY, BOBBY EDWARD10412 ARNAT DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE21969 AL HIGHWAY 71 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONJACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA214 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTEMPT OF COURTLEWIS, JAMICHAEL BRIAN5789 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLONG, RICARDO DAVID311 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAININMULLINS, KODY ALLEN113 GOODSON AVE APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCPARKER, CHRISTIE MICHELLE5212 DONLYN LANE APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEOPLES, JEREMIAH KENARD6226 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPHIPPS, SYDNEY GRACE48 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFALSE REPORTSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS3115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESCHOLTZ, JUSTIN KYLE711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTICKNEY, BRYAN STEVEN407 ARNHARDT CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THORNTON, ANTHONY MICHAEL219 WINCHESTER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETODD, STEVE ALLEN7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER LANE USAGETURNER, LYNDON KANISE4427 HIGHWAY 34 WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTWALTER, DONTA CARLOS4507 MURRAY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD6611 WOODY COVE LN HARRISON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWALTON, BYRON DEVON7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 322 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



