Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BARGY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BARTLEY, LISA RAE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BASKETTE, SALLIE OUTLAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|GOMEZ, SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/13/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, JAMICHAEL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAININ
|
|MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|PARKER, CHRISTIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEOPLES, JEREMIAH KENARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PHIPPS, SYDNEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FALSE REPORTS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SCHOLTZ, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|STICKNEY, BRYAN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THORNTON, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TODD, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPROPER LANE USAGE
|
|TURNER, LYNDON KANISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|WALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WALTON, BYRON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|