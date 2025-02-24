UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive

The 1952 Chattanooga Lookouts on the field at Engel Stadium
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
Former University of Chattanooga football coach and Athletic Director Scrappy Moore with his successor, Harold Wilkes, holding a University of Chattanooga football pennant
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
The Chattanooga Lookouts trainer Sandy Sandlin treating player Frank Sacka’s hand in 1951
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
Lookout Al Kvasnak jumping to catch a ball
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
Six Chattanooga Lookouts players standing at a concession stand, being served by a man who appears to be Sandy Sandlin
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Birmingham Barons in Engel Stadium standing for the national anthem before a game on April 13, 1956
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
The 1937 Chattanooga Lookouts in Sanford, Florida at spring training
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
Pictured, left to right: Joe Engel; Rogers Hornsby, a Major League baseball player, manager, and coach who played for the Chattanooga Lookouts in 1938; and Zinn Beck, a minor league manager and scout
photo by courtesy of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Special Collections
With spring training baseball in full swing, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Library’s Special Collections has published a new digital collection documenting the early history of the Chattanooga Lookouts minor league baseball team.
The collection, titled "Sandy Sandlin Chattanooga Lookouts Photographs," contains photographs, memorabilia, papers, newspaper clippings and other materials documenting the Lookouts from 1912 to 1987 - with the bulk dating from the 1930s to the 1960s.
The digitized black-and-white photographs are available through UTC Digital Collections, offering free access to researchers, baseball enthusiasts and the general public.
Materials within the collection were created or gathered by Davis “Sandy” Sandlin, who served as the athletic trainer for the University of Chattanooga/UTC for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1976.
During the summer months from 1938 to 1965, he worked with the Lookouts as the team’s lead athletic trainer and traveling secretary.
According to UTC Manuscripts Archivist Molly Copeland, the photographs in the collection highlight both the professional and personal connections that Sandlin, who passed away in 1979 - developed during his time with the Lookouts.
“What I think is really interesting about the collection is that it includes a lot of minor league players who maybe only played for a couple of years or were only with the Lookouts for a season or two,” Ms. Copeland said. “It’s an intimate look at those players who otherwise aren’t historical figures.
“At the same time, the collection features notable names like Bobo Newsom and Rogers Hornsby, capturing a fascinating moment in minor league baseball.”
Newsom, known for his eccentric personality, pitched professionally from 1929-1953 - including 20 seasons in the majors. He spent the 1950-1951 seasons in Chattanooga trying to work his way back to the big leagues.
Hornsby - a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame - served in a player/manager role during his time with the Lookouts in 1938. Another Baseball Hall of Famer, Kiki Cuyler, managed the team in 1939.
Sandlin’s dual role with the Lookouts and the University adds another layer of historical connection. Among the photographs is a notable image featuring Scrappy Moore - the legendary Mocs football coach who also spent one season (1944) as the Lookouts’ manager.
“There’s a wonderful overlap between the University and the Lookouts captured in this collection,” Ms. Copeland said. “These connections deepen our understanding of how sports have shaped both Chattanooga and the University’s identity.”
Acquired by UTC in 2017 following the closure of the Chattanooga History Center, the photographs were initially donated to the History Center in 1987 by Eleanor Sandlin.
Ms. Copeland said the photographs offer more than just a record of the Lookouts’ players and Engel Stadium, as “they provide insight into one of Chattanooga’s most iconic institutions and its role in the community.”
“For anyone interested in Chattanooga’s baseball history, there’s a lot here to enjoy,” she said.
