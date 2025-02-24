Latest Headlines

Road Work Prompts Lane Closure On State Route 8 In Hamilton County Feb. 25-27

  • Monday, February 24, 2025
Drivers traveling on SR 8 (Signal Mountain Boulevard) in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tuesday through Thursday of this week, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will reduce Signal Mountain Boulevard to one lane controlled by a flagging operation between Sunset Drive and Shoal Creek Road for geotechnical drilling work in preparation for a future improvement project in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect significant delays.
Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

Latest Headlines
UTC's Jones Named Fundraiser Of The Year By NAADD
  • Sports
  • 2/24/2025
2 Arrests Made In Connection With SWAT STand-Off In Sale Creek On Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2025
Road Work Prompts Lane Closure On State Route 8 In Hamilton County Feb. 25-27
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2025
Randy Smith: Dog Days Of Winter
Randy Smith: Dog Days Of Winter
  • Sports
  • 2/24/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 17-23
  • Government
  • 2/24/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 2/24/2025
Breaking News
2 Arrests Made In Connection With SWAT STand-Off In Sale Creek On Friday
  • 2/24/2025

Personnel from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a high-risk warrant on Robert Drayton Bowen in Sale Creek, on Friday. The attempt led to an eight-hour standoff with ... more

Road Work Prompts Lane Closure On State Route 8 In Hamilton County Feb. 25-27
  • 2/24/2025

Drivers traveling on SR 8 (Signal Mountain Boulevard) in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tuesday through Thursday ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 2/24/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/24/2025
Justin Domino Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In 2019 Drug Overdose Death
Justin Domino Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In 2019 Drug Overdose Death
  • 2/23/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/23/2025
CARTA Broadening Its Fundraising; Planning New Downtown Bus Station
  • 2/22/2025
Man Who Was Shot And Killed At Brainerd Gas Station Left Behind Grieving Fiancee, 3 Kids
Man Who Was Shot And Killed At Brainerd Gas Station Left Behind Grieving Fiancee, 3 Kids
  • 2/22/2025
Opinion
Not Local News
  • 2/24/2025
A Golden Age For Whom?
  • 2/24/2025
Senator Blackburn: Under Biden, Human Trafficking Soared; Here’s How Congress Can Stop It
Senator Blackburn: Under Biden, Human Trafficking Soared; Here’s How Congress Can Stop It
  • 2/24/2025
Commissioner Highlander Supports His District
  • 2/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: DAs On Defense; W.H.O. Begone
  • 2/24/2025
Sports
#2/4 Vols Cap Sweep Of Samford With 11-1 Win
#2/4 Vols Cap Sweep Of Samford With 11-1 Win
  • 2/23/2025
Randy Smith: Dog Days Of Winter
Randy Smith: Dog Days Of Winter
  • 2/24/2025
#15/13 Lady Vols Out-Wrestle Gators In Swamp, 86-78
#15/13 Lady Vols Out-Wrestle Gators In Swamp, 86-78
  • 2/23/2025
UTC Women Finish Strong In 51-46 Road Victory Over ETSU
  • 2/23/2025
Mocs Hold Off The Citadel, 76-75, At Senior Day Home Finale
Mocs Hold Off The Citadel, 76-75, At Senior Day Home Finale
  • 2/21/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Wreath Walk At Thrive
Life With Ferris: The Wreath Walk At Thrive
  • 2/24/2025
2 Warthogs Move From Florida To Chattanooga Zoo
2 Warthogs Move From Florida To Chattanooga Zoo
  • 2/24/2025
Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program Set For March 18
  • 2/22/2025
Chattanooga Fireman Shown In Medical Training Aboard Missile Destroyer
Chattanooga Fireman Shown In Medical Training Aboard Missile Destroyer
  • 2/24/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/24/2025
Entertainment
Remembering Anthony Burger - Cleveland Piano Prodigy
Remembering Anthony Burger - Cleveland Piano Prodigy
  • 2/23/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews David Carroll
  • 2/24/2025
Red Carpet Film Premiere Of The Solution Is June 7
Red Carpet Film Premiere Of The Solution Is June 7
  • 2/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Songbirds Youth Talents Showcase Is April 24
  • 2/23/2025
Opinion
Not Local News
  • 2/24/2025
A Golden Age For Whom?
  • 2/24/2025
Senator Blackburn: Under Biden, Human Trafficking Soared; Here’s How Congress Can Stop It
Senator Blackburn: Under Biden, Human Trafficking Soared; Here’s How Congress Can Stop It
  • 2/24/2025
Dining
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 2/24/2025
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 2/20/2025
J. Gumbos And The Catering Companies Open At 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 2/20/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 14.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/24/2025
QuikTrip Opens New Ooltewah Store
QuikTrip Opens New Ooltewah Store
  • 2/22/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/24/2025
Real Estate
Framing Complete At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
Framing Complete At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 2/21/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
Ellis Gardner: Day On The Hill: Advocating For Property Owners
Ellis Gardner: Day On The Hill: Advocating For Property Owners
  • 2/21/2025
Student Scene
UTC's Ryan Jones Named College Division Fundraiser Of The Year
UTC's Ryan Jones Named College Division Fundraiser Of The Year
  • 2/24/2025
Bryan College To Host ACSD Southeast TN Regional Conference: Wisdom In Leadership
  • 2/24/2025
Cleveland State Announces Beta Omicron Inductees
Cleveland State Announces Beta Omicron Inductees
  • 2/24/2025
Living Well
Pink! Raises $1M For MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
Pink! Raises $1M For MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
  • 2/24/2025
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Celebrates 10 Years With Bigger Events, New Experiences
  • 2/24/2025
Signal Centers Announces New Leadership
  • 2/24/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
  • 2/21/2025
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Tree Commission Announces Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/24/2025
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
  • 2/24/2025
"Reimagining Our Faith" Is Theme Of 2025 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/21/2025
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Obituaries
Jimmy Michael Brooks
Jimmy Michael Brooks
  • 2/24/2025
William “Bill” McArthur
William “Bill” McArthur
  • 2/24/2025
Guy "Gene" Cowden, Sr.
Guy "Gene" Cowden, Sr.
  • 2/24/2025
Government
Collegedale Police Department Honors Officers At Annual Awards Banquet
  • 2/21/2025
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Child Abuse - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/24/2025