Road Work Prompts Lane Closure On State Route 8 In Hamilton County Feb. 25-27





Drivers traveling on SR 8 (Signal Mountain Boulevard) in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tuesday through Thursday of this week, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will reduce Signal Mountain Boulevard to one lane controlled by a flagging operation between Sunset Drive and Shoal Creek Road for geotechnical drilling work in preparation for a future improvement project in the area.Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect significant delays.Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.