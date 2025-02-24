Refugee Resettlement Group Says Executive Order Leaves Refugees In The Lurch

A local resettlement group said the recent suspension of the Refugee Admissions Program has left those who came here to escape persecution in the lurch.

Bridge Refugee Services is seeking the public's health in light of the situation.

Officials said, "Since 1982, Bridge Refugee Services (BRS) has been East Tennessee's only refugee resettlement agency. With branches in Knoxville and Chattanooga, the agency's mission is to provide opportunities for refugees to rebuild their lives after suffering persecution so that they may become productive, contributing members of the community.

"President Trump's Executive Orders declaring the suspension of the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) have targeted the infrastructure on which resettlement stands.

"There is a stark difference between an immigrant and our clients: Immigrants leave their country by choice. Our clients did not. They all have a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

"Beginning Oct. 1, 2024, BRS resettled 499 new refugees as well as more via additional legal means like Uniting for Ukraine and the Cuban-Haitian-Nicauraguan-Venezuelan program.

"Now, instead of welcoming the persecuted forced migrants to whom the US promised aid, the Executive Orders’ 90-day pause actively canceled numerous families'; travel plans and created an immediate halt in funding.

"Our clients, who have all arrived through legal means, expected to rely on the lost funding for rent, utilities, and food as they sought pathways to employment and community integration.

"Friends, partners, and champions can help bridge this financial gap. Those looking to aid in any amount will help us make a tangible difference in the lives of our newest community members. They can donate by visiting https://bridgerefugees.org/preserve.

"With the professional support BRS provides, while learning English and cultural orientations that ensures their prompt integration, they expected to become self-sufficient in four to six months.

"Helping our clients get a strong start in the US benefits everyone, and the numbers speak for themselves. The most recent 2024 Department of Health and Human Services Refugees study found that, over a 15-year period, refugees brought in $124 billion more than state and local governments invested in their original transition. These incoming clients show an overwhelming positive force by volunteering, opening businesses, and actively engaging in their new communities.

"The situation continues to evolve, but our mission has always been support and advocacy for those resettling in East Tennessee, and our commitment remains steadfast.



"Bridge Refugee Services remains committed to welcoming and serving clients."

Those seeking more information can contact

Marina Peshterianu (Interim Executive Director) mpeshterianu@bridgerefugees.org, Chattanooga

Rhonda W. Clay (Board Chair) rwashington463@yahoo.com, Knoxville

Noah McBrayer Jones (Director of Communications and Development) njones@bridgerefugees.org,

Knoxville