Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARNOLD, TIFFANY RENEE
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE
3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA
764 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BLANSIT, BRANDON
203 HOOKER CEMETARY ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CABRERA CHIROY, CARLOS GEOVANNY
2008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY
5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
144 EWTON STREET DUNLAP, 33732
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLETCHER, DENNIS
1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES
3507 E CREST DR APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GREENHILL, CANDRA LADAWN
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALE, NIKITA SHAREE
2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063918
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HORTON, CALVIN
3515 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE
1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
ITZEP-OXLAJ, NORBERTO
3121 BIMINI PL APT 173 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON, DAMARION M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL LITTERING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUDD, STANLEY E
191 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KIZZAR, KENNETH LEE
15420 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
LIVELY, TONYA JEAN
2833 DAYTON BLVD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE
MARTIN, DAVID WAYNE
1884 COFFEE TREE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO
812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MENDEZ GARCIA, HOTTINGER BENEDICTO
3115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NICHOLS, JACOB TAYLOR
8 SHERDIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT
1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RAY, JEFFREY LEBRON
523 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
REYNOSO, JOSE ARISTEO
2000 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM WITH INTENT
RUTH, ERIC C
5777 Taggart Dr Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY
2600 CANNON AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPARKMAN, TIMOTHY JARED LEVI
135 LORIDRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SUTTLES, KOLBI J SOEN
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT C17 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT
TWEEDY, CHRISTOPHER R
1154 WEST STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL
613 MAPLE LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
WELMER, FIDEL
2200 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
WILBANKS, ZACHARY BRYCE
205 NOWLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)
