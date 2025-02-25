Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TIFFANY RENEE 
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE 
3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA 
764 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BLANSIT, BRANDON 
203 HOOKER CEMETARY ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CABRERA CHIROY, CARLOS GEOVANNY 
2008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY 
5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE 
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN 
144 EWTON STREET DUNLAP, 33732 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLETCHER, DENNIS 
1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES 
3507 E CREST DR APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GREENHILL, CANDRA LADAWN 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HALE, NIKITA SHAREE 
2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063918 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HORTON, CALVIN 
3515 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE 
1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

ITZEP-OXLAJ, NORBERTO 
3121 BIMINI PL APT 173 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JOHNSON, DAMARION M 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL LITTERING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JUDD, STANLEY E 
191 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

KIZZAR, KENNETH LEE 
15420 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

LIVELY, TONYA JEAN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE

MARTIN, DAVID WAYNE 
1884 COFFEE TREE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO 
812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MENDEZ GARCIA, HOTTINGER BENEDICTO 
3115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NICHOLS, JACOB TAYLOR 
8 SHERDIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT 
1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

RAY, JEFFREY LEBRON 
523 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

REYNOSO, JOSE ARISTEO 
2000 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM WITH INTENT

RUTH, ERIC C 
5777 Taggart Dr Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY 
2600 CANNON AVE Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPARKMAN, TIMOTHY JARED LEVI 
135 LORIDRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SUTTLES, KOLBI J SOEN 
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT C17 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT

TWEEDY, CHRISTOPHER R 
1154 WEST STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL 
613 MAPLE LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

WELMER, FIDEL 
2200 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

WILBANKS, ZACHARY BRYCE 
205 NOWLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)

Here are the mug shots:
ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BLANSIT, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CABRERA CHIROY, CARLOS GEOVANNY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLETCHER, DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 07/04/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GREENHILL, CANDRA LADAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALE, NIKITA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HORTON, CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
ITZEP-OXLAJ, NORBERTO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON, DAMARION M
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUDD, STANLEY E
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KIZZAR, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/02/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
LIVELY, TONYA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE
MARTIN, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/10/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RAY, JEFFREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
REYNOSO, JOSE ARISTEO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM WITH INTENT
SPARKMAN, TIMOTHY JARED LEVI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SUTTLES, KOLBI J SOEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT
TWEEDY, CHRISTOPHER R
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/07/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)



