Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TIFFANY RENEE

701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA

764 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BLANSIT, BRANDON

203 HOOKER CEMETARY ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CABRERA CHIROY, CARLOS GEOVANNY

2008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY

5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN

144 EWTON STREET DUNLAP, 33732

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLETCHER, DENNIS

1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

3507 E CREST DR APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GREENHILL, CANDRA LADAWN

4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HALE, NIKITA SHAREE

2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063918

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HORTON, CALVIN

3515 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY



HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE

1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



ITZEP-OXLAJ, NORBERTO

3121 BIMINI PL APT 173 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



JOHNSON, DAMARION M

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

CRIMINAL LITTERING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JUDD, STANLEY E

191 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW



KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT

555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



KIZZAR, KENNETH LEE

15420 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



LIVELY, TONYA JEAN

2833 DAYTON BLVD.

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BLANSIT, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CABRERA CHIROY, CARLOS GEOVANNY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/22/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/01/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLETCHER, DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 07/04/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GREENHILL, CANDRA LADAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HALE, NIKITA SHAREE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HORTON, CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST ITZEP-OXLAJ, NORBERTO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/02/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JOHNSON, DAMARION M

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/12/1991

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JUDD, STANLEY E

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/05/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR KIZZAR, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/02/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

LIVELY, TONYA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE MARTIN, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/10/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/31/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY RAY, JEFFREY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) REYNOSO, JOSE ARISTEO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM WITH INTENT SPARKMAN, TIMOTHY JARED LEVI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SUTTLES, KOLBI J SOEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT TWEEDY, CHRISTOPHER R

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/07/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/04/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)

CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ABUSEMARTIN, DAVID WAYNE1884 COFFEE TREE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENTHARASSMENTMATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONMENDEZ GARCIA, HOTTINGER BENEDICTO3115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNICHOLS, JACOB TAYLOR8 SHERDIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYRAY, JEFFREY LEBRON523 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)REYNOSO, JOSE ARISTEO2000 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM WITH INTENTRUTH, ERIC C5777 Taggart Dr Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYSHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY2600 CANNON AVE Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPARKMAN, TIMOTHY JARED LEVI135 LORIDRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESUTTLES, KOLBI J SOEN3507 DAYTON BLVD APT C17 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENTTWEEDY, CHRISTOPHER R1154 WEST STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYVASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL613 MAPLE LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHWELMER, FIDEL2200 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAWWILBANKS, ZACHARY BRYCE205 NOWLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)