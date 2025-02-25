City Auditor Sewell Says Comptroller Report On Electricians "Inaccurate, Defamatory"

City Auditor Stan Sewell said criticism of his office in a Comptroller report was "inacurate and defamatory."

He said, "There is no foundation, under any acceptable standards of investigation, for the misleading and false reporting. This raises the question of intent and motive for such defamatory reporting."

Mr. Sewell also said, "I submit the purpose of the investigative staff’s false reporting in section 2 (A) was malicious and intended to deflect attention from an unnecessary, ineffective and inefficient investigative process."

The Comptroller report critical of the city auditor's office was made in a report that averred that three former city of Chattanooga traffic signal electricians misappropriated at least $79,219.54 from the division by receiving compensation for time not worked.

Concerning the city auditor, the Comptroller's report said, "The City of Chattanooga Office of Internal Audit did not report allegations to the Comptroller’s Office as required by state statute." It said the Comptroller's Office should have been notified within five days of finding of alleged wrong-doing.

It says investigators met with the internal audit director, audit committee chair, and chief legal counsel in March and April 2022 "to communicate the responsibility of local government officials to report suspected fraud, waste, and abuse. Despite these meetings, investigators learned in November 2022 that OIA had received an additional allegation and was reviewing the matter without reporting it to the Comptroller’s Office. OIA staff shared the content of the allegation with division management, who warned the subject of the allegation that he was under investigation. OIA’s failure to report allegations to the Comptroller’s Office and sharing allegations with potential witnesses interfered with the Comptroller’s Office investigation."

Auditor Sewell said Tuesday in a letter to Comptroller Jason Mumpower, "Attached please find a rebuttal to a portion of the Comptroller’s Investigative Report on the City of Chattanooga Division of Transportation (CDOT) dated February 19, 2025. Specifically, we disagree with the Results of Investigation reported in section 2 (A) of the report.

"We made no effort to determine the credibility or accuracy of information reported in other sections of the report. You will find the rebuttal to be clear, succinct and supported with relevant exhibits.

"There is no question the report of your Division of Investigations, issued under your name, is inaccurate and contains defamatory statements. I respectfully request the report be retracted.

"A diligent and objective review of the rebuttal information I have provided will make it clear the erroneous statements made in section 2 (A) are not merely oversights or unintentional errors. There is no foundation, under any acceptable standards of investigation, for the misleading and false reporting. This raises the question of intent and motive for such defamatory reporting."

Mr. Sewell said, "Our office initiated an investigation into improper overtime reporting by CDOT electricians on May 19, 2021. By June 8, 2021, the staff member assigned to investigate obtained sufficient information and knowledge to determine CDOT electricians had submitted falsified overtime records. One day later, the improper conduct was reported to your office, the District Attorney and City management. Your Division of Investigations initiated a duplicative investigation that spanned three and a half years, reported false information and resulted in zero additional benefit to the taxpayers.

"I submit the purpose of the investigative staff’s false reporting in section 2 (A) was malicious and intended to deflect attention from an unnecessary, ineffective and inefficient investigative process.

"Section 2 of the referenced report falls outside of the scope of investigation into false overtime reporting by CDOT electricians. If your investigative staff felt an investigation into the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Internal Audit or Department of Technology Services (DTS) was warranted, I would expect a separate investigation to be initiated with separate reporting. Again, I submit the purpose of the irrelevant reporting was an effort to deflect attention from the poor performance of the investigative staff.

"Although we made no review to determine the accuracy of information in the referenced report other than that in section 2 (A), the unquestionable errors that we have identified bring into question the accuracy of the report in its entirety. Particularly, it seems a bit disingenuous to chastise the City’s DTS for taking four months to provide requested information considering the three and a half years it took the Division of Investigations to complete their investigation. Our experience with the City’s DTS has been positive so long as expectations are tempered with a consideration to the heavy workload existing in that department.

"Considering the material misreporting exhibited in the referenced report, it raises concerns as to whether your Division of Investigations adheres to professional investigative standards such as CIGIE Quality Standards for Investigations (The Silver Book). If your Division of Investigations is required to follow the Silver Book, I would recommend an independent outside review to determine adherence to those standards with regard to the CDOT investigation.

"If your investigative staff are not required to adhere to such standards, I would recommend you formally impose that requirement. Recognizing your office has historically been a champion of transparency and accountability in government, should any doubt remain as to the misleading and erroneous information in the February 19, 2025 report, I am happy to participate in an open and transparent meeting with your investigative staff. I propose such a meeting include any members of the media interested in attending as we review relevant supporting documentation and information to ensure the public is fully informed."