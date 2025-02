Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALCANTARA, MANUEL ANGEL

1583 SHADWICK CEMETERY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SPEEDING

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



ARRINGTON, JOHN EDWARD

1307 W 53RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CHILDRESS, JORDAN GIANNI

5691 SOFIAS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ELKINS, CHLOE L

903 HOLLYWOOD RD HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37919

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



EVANS, ANDREW AARON

1261 SW CROST AVENUE PORT ST LUCIE, 34953

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FERGUSON, HANNAH JO

9112 VILLAGE WOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FREEMAN, WAYNESHIA MICHELLE

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GADDIS, KENNETH KNOX

6686 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOG, 37421

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)



GRAVES, HOLLY MARIE

1721 SNEED RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ

917 WHEELER AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY

1628 KEY WEST AVE Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN

1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HAZELRIG, KENNETH SHANE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOOPER, CARL MITCHELL

11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

128 10TH AVENUE NORTHWEST WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH



JONES, STACEY NICOLE

135 HUNT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY

1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MEHOLICK, NATHAN ANDREW

18362 BENTWOOD DR DOYLESTOWN, 44230

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MUNDAY, TONA LEIGH

3488 ENCLAVE BAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY



NOLASCO-MARTINEZ, MARELYN YISSEL

3866 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS

186 CREAMERY WAY SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PATTERSON, PATRICK JOHN

12 BELL AVE ROSSVILLE, 307417119

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAYNE, JOSEPH EDWARD

9086 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PORTER, TORRIE CANTRELL

176 HENDERSON RD EVANSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



RAGLAND, JACQUELYN M

9229 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD

100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)



RICHIE, ARLEY GENE

3101 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SISSON, TAYLOR BROOKE

6240 AIRPARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



STARNES, TIMMY RAY

8101 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE

711 OLD GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)



TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37505

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEVAUGHN, TYLER AVERY5455 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVEAL, RONALD BRENT105 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)WALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY616 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS HOMICIDEWHEELER, THOMAS ELLIS2985 DAY ST GULF BREEZE, 32563Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) VWILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN3691 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WITT, HARMONY MICHELLE1245 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADESSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEYOUNG, COSHA AKIMA4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALCANTARA, MANUEL ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/24/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SPEEDING

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY ARRINGTON, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/26/1970

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHILDRESS, JORDAN GIANNI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/17/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVANS, ANDREW AARON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/05/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FREEMAN, WAYNESHIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/25/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HAZELRIG, KENNETH SHANE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/02/1978

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOOPER, CARL MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/09/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH JONES, STACEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MEHOLICK, NATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MUNDAY, TONA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/04/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY NOLASCO-MARTINEZ, MARELYN YISSEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/29/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PATTERSON, PATRICK JOHN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/03/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, JOSEPH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PORTER, TORRIE CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW RAGLAND, JACQUELYN M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI) SISSON, TAYLOR BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STARNES, TIMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/09/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE VAUGHN, TYLER AVERY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/30/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY VEAL, RONALD BRENT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) WALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/04/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS HOMICIDE WHEELER, THOMAS ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) V

WILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITT, HARMONY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/31/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE