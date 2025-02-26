Latest Headlines

Changes In Process For City Beer Board

  • Wednesday, February 26, 2025
  • Gail Perry
The way that the city of Chattanooga deals with businesses which violate laws pertaining to selling beer, has been changed. It has now become a two-part process that will take two meetings, two weeks apart, and two hearings, to come to a decision about if there was actually a violation and what the punishments should be. 
 
The meeting of the Chattanooga Beer Board on Thursday was the first where this procedure was implemented. At the Feb. 6 meeting, the violation of The Dream, 2308 Glass St., was passed to the beer board’s assigned Administrative Hearing Officer Trevor Atchley.
He heard the violation  of chronically operating a disorderly place. The incident when the citation was given, occurred on Dec. 15, 2024.This was the third time that the business had been cited, and one of those previous times was also for running a disorderly place in March 2024.
 
The recommendation of the administrative hearing officer for the latest violation from Dec. 15, had already resulted in the bar losing its liquor license for three weeks. The recommendation from the beer hearing officer and passed by the board, for the same violation, resulted in the recommendation to suspend the Dream’s beer license for just five days. 
 
The process now is for the beer board to review the recommendation before they vote to sustain it or to revise it. On Thursday, the new procedure was implemented for the first time, and the members of the beer board voted to sustain the recommended punishment. Choosing the exact days that the punishment will be implemented is dictated by the beer board, and because The Dream is not open seven days per week, Beer Board Member Ron Smith proposed and board voted to suspend the beer license for the business, on Feb. 27, 28, and March 1, 2 and 6, the days that the business is open. 
 
During the time of the meeting when citizens are allowed to speak, Calandra Smith, assistant director of the Hamilton County Coalition, spoke to the beer board. The Coalition is an organization that is dedicated to the reduction of substance abuse in Chattanooga. She informed the board about concerns that have been directed to her about the current operation of the city beer board. The composition of the board now consists of a couple of members who also hold active beer licenses themselves, and another member who is the brother of the beer board’s administrative hearing officer. 
 
People have asked her if there is a conflict of interest for a beer board member to also hold a beer permit themselves. And if one of the holders of a beer permit are cited to the board for a violation, how would that affect the voting process of one board member voting on another board member. “Isn’t that a conflict of interest?” she asked. City Assistant Attorney McDonald answered that a member could not vote or sit with the board to discuss it if they are involved in the charge of a violation 
 
A problem could have been taken place today, she said, for example. On one vote, there were three abstentions, said Ms. Smith. Two of the beer permit holders declined to vote because of a conflict of interest and Zach Atchley, who is the brother of the administrative hearing officer, also abstained, and could possibly recuse himself from all violation votes that pass through the administrative hearing officer first. Attorney McDonald said  as long as there are five votes, action can be taken. If one remaining member had to recuse themselves, possibly due to an absence, which sometimes happens, then then the vote would have had to be postponed because there would not be a quorum. 
 
Conflicts are dealt with on a case-by-case basis, said Attorney McDonald.
Latest Headlines
Man Dies From Gunshot Wound - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/26/2025
Changes In Process For City Beer Board
  • Breaking News
  • 2/26/2025
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/26/25
  • Government
  • 2/26/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 2/26/2025
Officers Respond To An Alarm - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/26/2025
Woman Caught Fleeing From Police On Foot - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/26/2025
Breaking News
Changes In Process For City Beer Board
  • 2/26/2025

The way that the city of Chattanooga deals with businesses which violate laws pertaining to selling beer, has been changed. It has now become a two-part process that will take two meetings, two ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/26/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALCANTARA, ... more

Rhea County's Sheriff Neal Defends Pay Increase Request For Future Sheriffs
  • 2/25/2025

Sheriff Mike Neal, in an interview, explained his reasoning for requesting that the Rhea County Commission increase the Rhea County Sheriff's salary by an additional 20 percent. This request ... more

Breaking News
City Auditor Sewell Says Comptroller Report On Electricians "Inaccurate, Defamatory"
  • 2/25/2025
Paving Prompts Nightly Closures On Paul Huff Parkway In Bradley County
  • 2/25/2025
Hamilton County Democratic Party To Elect New Leadership
  • 2/25/2025
Nov. 4 Trial Date Set For Man Charged In Frazier Avenue Wreck That Took 2 Lives, Badly Injured Another
Nov. 4 Trial Date Set For Man Charged In Frazier Avenue Wreck That Took 2 Lives, Badly Injured Another
  • 2/25/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/25/2025
Opinion
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Musk's "Visit" To The Gold Depository - And Response (2)
  • 2/25/2025
Top Senate Stories: Handcuffs On Health Rules And Meddling With Medical Ethics
  • 2/26/2025
Christian Siler For City Council
  • 2/25/2025
Is That Legal? - And Response
  • 2/25/2025
Sports
#5 Vols Post 65-59 Road Victory At LSU
#5 Vols Post 65-59 Road Victory At LSU
  • 2/26/2025
Russell Returns As #1/3 Vols Hold Off Lions In Midweek Battle
  • 2/26/2025
Hoops Central: #5 Tennessee At LSU
  • 2/25/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #1/3 Vols Cap Homestand With Midweek Battle Against North Alabama
  • 2/25/2025
#2/4 Vols Cap Sweep Of Samford With 11-1 Win
#2/4 Vols Cap Sweep Of Samford With 11-1 Win
  • 2/23/2025
Happenings
Hamilton County Jail Hosts Men Of Valor & Tim Tebow Event
Hamilton County Jail Hosts Men Of Valor & Tim Tebow Event
  • 2/25/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
  • 2/26/2025
John Shearer: Dale Murphy Praises Braves, Scouting While Here
John Shearer: Dale Murphy Praises Braves, Scouting While Here
  • 2/24/2025
Resin Reflections: The Artistry Of Sarah Feustle Opens Saturday
Resin Reflections: The Artistry Of Sarah Feustle Opens Saturday
  • 2/25/2025
Chattanooga Fireman Shown In Medical Training Aboard Missile Destroyer
Chattanooga Fireman Shown In Medical Training Aboard Missile Destroyer
  • 2/24/2025
Entertainment
Road To Nightfall Returns In April
  • 2/25/2025
GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help Musician Laura Walker Rebuild After Tragic House Fire
GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help Musician Laura Walker Rebuild After Tragic House Fire
  • 2/25/2025
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Friday
  • 2/24/2025
MacDowell Music Club To Perform March 5
  • 2/26/2025
Red Carpet Film Premiere Of The Solution Is June 7
Red Carpet Film Premiere Of The Solution Is June 7
  • 2/24/2025
Opinion
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Musk's "Visit" To The Gold Depository - And Response (2)
  • 2/25/2025
Top Senate Stories: Handcuffs On Health Rules And Meddling With Medical Ethics
  • 2/26/2025
Dining
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Landlord Asks Sticky Fingers Vacate Longtime Downtown Site
  • 2/25/2025
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 2/24/2025
Business
CBL Properties Announces Officer Promotions
  • 2/25/2025
Officers Assist Individual In Mental Crisis - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/25/2025
Gas Prices Drop 14.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/24/2025
Real Estate
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Global Real Estate Brokerage Expands With Office In Chattanooga
  • 2/25/2025
RP Communities Appoints Kevin Wade As Director Of Sales
RP Communities Appoints Kevin Wade As Director Of Sales
  • 2/25/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
  • 2/25/2025
Living Well
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
  • 2/24/2025
Memories
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • 2/24/2025
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
  • 2/25/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Tree Commission Announces Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/24/2025
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Travel
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
  • 2/24/2025
"Reimagining Our Faith" Is Theme Of 2025 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/21/2025
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Obituaries
Inelda Eunice Hefferlin
Inelda Eunice Hefferlin
  • 2/26/2025
Gary Marshall Disheroon
Gary Marshall Disheroon
  • 2/25/2025
Roy Johnson
Roy Johnson
  • 2/25/2025
Government
Recycle Collection Delay Announced
  • 2/24/2025
Woman Caught Fleeing From Police On Foot - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/26/2025
Man Dies From Gunshot Wound - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/26/2025