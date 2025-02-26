Highlander To Drop Resolutions On Moratorium On Area 9 Zoning, New Density Standard

County Commissioner Steve Highlander, noting continued opposition from a majority of commission members, on Wednesday said he would drop two proposals.

One is a moratorium on rezoning in Area 9 (County Commission Districts 9 and 10) until Plan Hamilton is ready for commission consideration.

Another is a new building density standard figuring buildable sections of a site rather than the current gross calculation.

Commissioner Highlander said, "I'm willing to compromise" and seek to reach an agreement for "smart and responsible growth."

County Mayor Weston Wamp earlier delayed consideration of the new Plan Hamilton after a number of rural residents said they want to retain their rural way of life and limit density.

Commissioner Lee Helton said the commission should perhaps "be a little more thoughtful in what we approve, but I don't want to entirely shut growth down."

Commissioner Mike Chauncey, who chairs the commission's zoning committee, said he was "adamantly opposed" to the two proposals. He said, "It's a clear over-reach of government."

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said he plans to propose that the unincorporated county form its own planning commission. He said zoning decisions for the rural areas are being made by city dwellers not familiar with the narrow country roads.

He also said he wants the county to look into the feasibility of decentralized septic systems that are beginning to be used for more and more rural projects where sewer lines are not available. He asked that Mike Patrick, who heads the county's Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, come before the panel to discuss it.