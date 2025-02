A 19-year-old youth has been indicted by the Grand Jury in the death of another teen.

Christian Laremy Walker, of 616 N. Highland Park Ave., was charged with reckless homicide.

The indictment says the victim was 18-year-old Amy Leighann Hartman, also of Chattanooga.

The incident happened last Dec. 28.

The indictment gives no other details.