TBI Investigating Ooltewah Incident Involving Officer-Involved Shooting, House Fire

  • Wednesday, February 26, 2025

TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon a residence on Rising Fawn Lane in Ooltewah.

The preliminary investigation indicates the incident began at approximately 2:22 p.m. when Hamilton County deputies responded to a report of a man walking around with a firearm. When deputies attempted to make contact with him, he opened fire. Multiple deputies returned fire and it is believed the man was struck. 

He retreated into the residence and refused to surrender.  Hamilton County SWAT responded and attempted to negotiate with him. At some point during those negotiations the residence caught fire.  Firefighters responded to extinguish the flames. When clearing the residence, the man was found dead.

Investigators are still working to notify the next of kin of the man who died.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in this incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

PHOTOS: Vols Win At LSU
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
Marjorie Smith Newest Volleyball Coach At Soddy Daisy
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/26/2025
UTC's Violeta Fernandez-Tagle Earns 2nd SoCon Women's Golf Weekly Honor
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
Randy Smith: It's A Banner Year For The SEC
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
19-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Death Of Another Teen
  • 2/26/2025

A 19-year-old youth has been indicted by the Grand Jury in the death of another teen. Christian Laremy Walker, of 616 N. Highland Park Ave., was charged with reckless homicide. The indictment ... more

Changes Underway At The City Beer Board
  • 2/26/2025

The way that the city of Chattanooga deals with businesses which violate laws pertaining to selling beer, has been changed. It has now become a two-part process that will take two meetings, two ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/26/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALCANTARA, ... more

Rope System Used To Bring Up Stranded Hiker At Signal Mountain
  • 2/25/2025
Arrest Made In Daycare Facility Incident
  • 2/25/2025
Rhea County's Sheriff Neal Defends Pay Increase Request For Future Sheriffs
  • 2/25/2025
City Auditor Sewell Says Comptroller Report On Electricians "Inaccurate, Defamatory"
  • 2/25/2025
Paving Prompts Nightly Closures On Paul Huff Parkway In Bradley County
  • 2/25/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Musk's "Visit" To The Gold Depository - And Response (2)
  • 2/25/2025
Crack Down On License Plate Flippers
  • 2/26/2025
In Support Of Jenni Berz
  • 2/26/2025
Top Senate Stories: Handcuffs On Health Rules And Meddling With Medical Ethics
  • 2/26/2025
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
  • 2/26/2025
Dan Fleser: Okpara Can't Miss During Vols Win At LSU
  • 2/26/2025
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
  • 2/26/2025
Randy Smith: It's A Banner Year For The SEC
  • 2/26/2025
#5 Vols Post 65-59 Road Victory At LSU
  • 2/26/2025
Hamilton County Jail Hosts Men Of Valor & Tim Tebow Event
  • 2/25/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
  • 2/26/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
  • 2/26/2025
Local Serviceman Trains On Assault Ship
  • 2/26/2025
Resin Reflections: The Artistry Of Sarah Feustle Opens Saturday
  • 2/25/2025
Road To Nightfall Returns In April
  • 2/25/2025
GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help Musician Laura Walker Rebuild After Tragic House Fire
  • 2/25/2025
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Friday
  • 2/24/2025
MacDowell Music Club To Perform March 5
  • 2/26/2025
Red Carpet Film Premiere Of The Solution Is June 7
  • 2/24/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Musk's "Visit" To The Gold Depository - And Response (2)
  • 2/25/2025
Crack Down On License Plate Flippers
  • 2/26/2025
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Landlord Asks Sticky Fingers Vacate Longtime Downtown Site
  • 2/25/2025
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 2/24/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects 1st Amendment Challenge To Tennessee's Personalized License Plate Program
  • 2/26/2025
Astec Industries Reduces Debt, Improves Liquidity
  • 2/26/2025
CBL Properties Announces Officer Promotions
  • 2/25/2025
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Global Real Estate Brokerage Expands With Office In Chattanooga
  • 2/25/2025
RP Communities Appoints Kevin Wade As Director Of Sales
  • 2/25/2025
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
  • 2/25/2025
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
  • 2/24/2025
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • 2/24/2025
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
  • 2/25/2025
Chattanooga Tree Commission Announces Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/24/2025
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
Brethren Men's Vocal Ensemble To Perform March 8 At Covenant Presbyterian
  • 2/26/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/26/2025
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
  • 2/24/2025
Gene Maye
  • 2/26/2025
Dolores “Joy” Fontanilla
  • 2/26/2025
Inelda Eunice Hefferlin
  • 2/26/2025
Recycle Collection Delay Announced
  • 2/24/2025
Woman Caught Fleeing From Police On Foot - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/26/2025
Man Dies From Gunshot Wound - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/26/2025