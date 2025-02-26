TBI Investigating Ooltewah Incident Involving Officer-Involved Shooting, House Fire

TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon a residence on Rising Fawn Lane in Ooltewah.

The preliminary investigation indicates the incident began at approximately 2:22 p.m. when Hamilton County deputies responded to a report of a man walking around with a firearm. When deputies attempted to make contact with him, he opened fire. Multiple deputies returned fire and it is believed the man was struck.

He retreated into the residence and refused to surrender. Hamilton County SWAT responded and attempted to negotiate with him. At some point during those negotiations the residence caught fire. Firefighters responded to extinguish the flames. When clearing the residence, the man was found dead.

Investigators are still working to notify the next of kin of the man who died.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in this incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.