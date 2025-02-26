3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire

Four dogs were rescued from a burning North Chattanooga home on Tuesday evening, but one later died.

At 5:45 p.m., Green Shift companies responded to the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road in District 12. A fire started in the kitchen of a home and was quickly extinguished by first arriving crews.

While other units on scene performed search and ventilation, the dogs were rescued from the house. Three were rehabilitated with oxygen therapy on scene.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Units responding were Engine 12, Engine 16, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 10, Battalion 1, HCEMS, CPD, EPB and CFD Investigation Division.