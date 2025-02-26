Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Making Repairs At Town Hall And The Library; Getting Assessment Of Town Buildings

  • Wednesday, February 26, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Council is preparing to tackle extensive repairs that are needed at town facilities. A bid opening to replace siding at town hall and at the library exceeded the amount set aside to do the work by $9,000. Public Works Director Wesley Stokes said that repairs at the library are largely cosmetic, but at town hall it is much worse than just a repair. Some of the problems, in addition to replacing rotten siding, include that the foundation is cracked, there are issues with drainage and flooding, some beams in the attic have been cut, and air quality is not great. The drainage issue needs to become a priority, he told the council.

Louis Brill, public works supervisor, attempted to do a comprehensive look at all the town facilities, but it became overwhelming, said Mr. Stokes. He recommended hiring a commercial inspector and structural engineer to do a comprehensive study for all the buildings owned by the city before spending as much money that it might end up costing to restore them. There should be at least three competitive bids for the study that is expected to cost around $12,200 or more. A professional inspection report on town hall, the police and fire station #1 and the MACC will help the city decide where to begin and how to prioritize spending capital outlay funds. There was a consensus of the council to move forward and have a study done.

Public Works Director Stokes told the council that his department is capable of doing some of the repairs, but it would require renting some serious machinery, and they are already taking on building some of the sidewalks in Old Town to reduce the scope of work and cost to make the TDOT grant go further. Because of that work, he said he could not give a timeline for the public works department to also make repairs to the facilities.

A recent meeting with ASA Engineering and TDOT about the sidewalks was good, Mr. Stokes told the council. They reviewed plans for the grant-funded portion of the sidewalks and made just one change, which was the location of a pedestrian crossing. Mr. Stokes said that because the sidewalks are in an historic district, they may not have to be as wide as was originally thought. But they do still have to be ADA compliant. Historically, sidewalks were four feet wide. Present day requirements to be ADA compliant is five feet. With the narrower paths, pull-offs can be built to accommodate passing wheelchairs. The narrower width would save some of the cost for concrete, he said.

Before it is finished, this project may now be pushed into 2027, but it is moving forward, said Mr. Stokes. The project is now in its 16th year, said Mayor Elizabeth Baker. It is disappointing that it may be until 2027 when it is done, but at least it is moving forward and that is more than has been done in the past, she said.

The parks and recreation department has made a suggestion for improving signage in the town by making them all cohesive in design so that it would be recognizable as a Signal Mountain property. That would include signs for buildings, trails and parks, and directional and informational signs. Now there is nothing to indicate that because all the signs are different colors, use different fonts, and are different materials and shapes. Mr. Brill did a presentation of how the recognizable signs could help create a Signal Mountain brand. He said that it could become expensive, but each sign could be addressed and the design elements used as it needs to be replaced rather than doing it all at once.

Town Manager Matt Justice gave an update on the town council vacancy. The opening was advertised first on Feb. 13, and citizens were invited to submit questions to ask the applicants. There were 35 questions submitted and they will be forwarded anonymously for the applicants, citizens and council members to read the answers and help them decide the best choice. A decision will be made at the March 10 council meeting.

