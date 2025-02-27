Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)



ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BARWICK, JOSEPH GRAY

5501 ROSEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)



BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON

231 WASHINGTON AVE CAMDEN, 38320

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON

3920 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF IDENTITY



BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COUNTER, AMBER SKY

4908 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



COUNTER, GARY ROBERT

310 STRINGER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COUNTER, JESSICA CASSANDRA

1261 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE

13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL

4816 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEAN, PAUL ALLEN

209 WEST DAYTONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI



DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON

4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM



EBERHARDT, CINDY N

CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (



EMBRY, CAROL

6436 STALLION LANE 202 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 76 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

147 BANVIEW STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FREEMAN, CLYDE DOUGLAS

6214 SHAWTEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB

27 Old Miller Rd N Signal Mountain, 37377

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IN TRANSIT SEQUATCHIE



HAISTEN, MARCELLA CARUSO

156 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR



HAISTEN, WILLIAM CLEE

156 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR



HAMMONDS, JASMINE KIARA

3617 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARRIS, THOMAS RAY

500 W ML KING B APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 374023421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NON

SUPPORT



HAUG, ETHAN TYLER

30 AKIN WAY NW CARTERSVILLE, 30120

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWHENRY, TIASHA B5540 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HESTER, ISIAH ANTWONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYHOLBERT, CHRISTOPHER LOVEL600 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJENNINGS, ADOLPHUS A3942 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJOUBERT, JOCELYN4121 4TH PLASA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMASSENGILL, RANDOLPH7726 TAYLOR ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCKEE, MALACHI L930 DOUGLAS STREET UNIT 531D CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCBURGLARYMCMATH, JERRY LEE1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA22 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPATTERSON, DEVIN HEATH49 COUNTY ROAD 255 CULLMAN, 35057Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPIERCE, MICAH DANIELHOMELESS POWELL, 37849Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLERIDLEY, KAHMRIEZ D1207 SCHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANDERS, DAVID LOGAN4601 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER7507 Boriss Dr Chattanooga, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO4133 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSSTINSON, LEBRON EUGENE2908 3RD AVE Chattanooga, 374071403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTTAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER107 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAYLOR, KENNY MONTEZ1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO2633 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWVARRICHIONE, ANDREA8111 LAKE WINDS DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERVAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK3965 STEWARTS LANE NASHVILLE, 37218Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVELASQUEZ ORTIZ, ASTRID MARILENA312 MC MRIAN RD. APT 5104 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENTRESISTING STOP,HALT, FRISKSUSPENDED REGISTRATIONDRIVING WITHOUT LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWALKER, JASMINE TERVELL804 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHITE, CHARLES ANTHONY601 JAMES ST LOT 147 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE360 BROWN BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WOMACK, CHARLES HENRY727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:



ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BARWICK, JOSEPH GRAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/19/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH) BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY COUNTER, AMBER SKY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COUNTER, GARY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/20/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COUNTER, JESSICA CASSANDRA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/04/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/26/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY DEAN, PAUL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

DOBOS, SAMUEL GRAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING EBERHARDT, CINDY N

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( EMBRY, CAROL

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 09/12/1948

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, CLYDE DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IN TRANSIT SEQUATCHIE HAISTEN, MARCELLA CARUSO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/15/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR HAISTEN, WILLIAM CLEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/21/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR HAMMONDS, JASMINE KIARA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/17/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARRIS, THOMAS RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/30/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NON

SUPPORT HAUG, ETHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HOLBERT, CHRISTOPHER LOVEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JENNINGS, ADOLPHUS A

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/11/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCKEE, MALACHI L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/26/2003

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY MCMATH, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PIERCE, MICAH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE RIDLEY, KAHMRIEZ D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERS, DAVID LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TAYLOR, KENNY MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/24/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

VARRICHIONE, ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/14/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WALKER, JASMINE TERVELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WHITE, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/30/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WOMACK, CHARLES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING







