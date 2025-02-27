Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, February 27, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BARWICK, JOSEPH GRAY 
5501 ROSEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)

BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON 
231 WASHINGTON AVE CAMDEN, 38320 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON 
3920 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 
603 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COUNTER, AMBER SKY 
4908 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COUNTER, GARY ROBERT 
310 STRINGER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COUNTER, JESSICA CASSANDRA 
1261 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE 
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL 
4816 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEAN, PAUL ALLEN 
209 WEST DAYTONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON 
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

EBERHARDT, CINDY N 
CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (

EMBRY, CAROL 
6436 STALLION LANE 202 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL 
147 BANVIEW STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FREEMAN, CLYDE DOUGLAS 
6214 SHAWTEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB 
27 Old Miller Rd N Signal Mountain, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IN TRANSIT SEQUATCHIE

HAISTEN, MARCELLA CARUSO 
156 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

HAISTEN, WILLIAM CLEE 
156 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

HAMMONDS, JASMINE KIARA 
3617 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, THOMAS RAY 
500 W ML KING B APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 374023421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON
SUPPORT

HAUG, ETHAN TYLER 
30 AKIN WAY NW CARTERSVILLE, 30120 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HENRY, TIASHA B 
5540 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HESTER, ISIAH ANTWON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

HOLBERT, CHRISTOPHER LOVEL 
600 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JENNINGS, ADOLPHUS A 
3942 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOUBERT, JOCELYN 
4121 4TH PLASA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE 
3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH 
7726 TAYLOR ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCKEE, MALACHI L 
930 DOUGLAS STREET UNIT 531D CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY

MCMATH, JERRY LEE 
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON 
873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA 
22 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PATTERSON, DEVIN HEATH 
49 COUNTY ROAD 255 CULLMAN, 35057 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PIERCE, MICAH DANIEL 
HOMELESS POWELL, 37849 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

RIDLEY, KAHMRIEZ D 
1207 SCHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERS, DAVID LOGAN 
4601 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER 
7507 Boriss Dr Chattanooga, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO 
4133 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE 
2908 3RD AVE Chattanooga, 374071403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER 
107 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAYLOR, KENNY MONTEZ 
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO 
2633 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

VARRICHIONE, ANDREA 
8111 LAKE WINDS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK 
3965 STEWARTS LANE NASHVILLE, 37218 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VELASQUEZ ORTIZ, ASTRID MARILENA 
312 MC MRIAN RD. APT 5104 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT
RESISTING STOP,HALT, FRISK
SUSPENDED REGISTRATION
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WALKER, JASMINE TERVELL 
804 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITE, CHARLES ANTHONY 
601 JAMES ST LOT 147 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE 
360 BROWN BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOMACK, CHARLES HENRY 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BARWICK, JOSEPH GRAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/19/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
COUNTER, AMBER SKY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COUNTER, GARY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/20/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COUNTER, JESSICA CASSANDRA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/26/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEAN, PAUL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DOBOS, SAMUEL GRAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EBERHARDT, CINDY N
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (
EMBRY, CAROL
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 09/12/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, CLYDE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IN TRANSIT SEQUATCHIE
HAISTEN, MARCELLA CARUSO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/15/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HAISTEN, WILLIAM CLEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HAMMONDS, JASMINE KIARA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NON
  • SUPPORT
HAUG, ETHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HOLBERT, CHRISTOPHER LOVEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JENNINGS, ADOLPHUS A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/11/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKEE, MALACHI L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/26/2003
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PIERCE, MICAH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
RIDLEY, KAHMRIEZ D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, DAVID LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, KENNY MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
VARRICHIONE, ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/14/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WALKER, JASMINE TERVELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/30/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOMACK, CHARLES HENRY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING






Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 2/27/2025
Hit And Run Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/27/2025
#7 Lady Vols Run-Rule Radford In Home Opener
  • Sports
  • 2/27/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2025
Lookout Mountain Couple Facing Reckless Endangerment Charges In Connection With Teen Drinking
  • Breaking News
  • 2/26/2025
Signal Mountain Making Repairs At Town Hall And The Library; Getting Assessment Of Town Buildings
  • Breaking News
  • 2/26/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAIR, ... more

Signal Mountain Making Repairs At Town Hall And The Library; Getting Assessment Of Town Buildings
  • 2/26/2025

The Signal Mountain Council is preparing to tackle extensive repairs that are needed at town facilities. A bid opening to replace siding at town hall and at the library exceeded the amount set ... more

3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire; Air Freshener Near Stove May Be Cause
3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire; Air Freshener Near Stove May Be Cause
  • 2/26/2025

Four dogs were rescued from a burning North Chattanooga home on Tuesday evening, but one later died. Family members said fire officials stated that an air freshener near a stove may have ignited ... more

Breaking News
19-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Death Of Another Teen
19-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Death Of Another Teen
  • 2/26/2025
Highlander To Drop Resolutions On Moratorium On Area 9 Zoning, New Density Standard
  • 2/26/2025
Changes Underway At The City Beer Board
  • 2/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/26/2025
Rope System Used To Bring Up Stranded Hiker At Signal Mountain
Rope System Used To Bring Up Stranded Hiker At Signal Mountain
  • 2/25/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
City Council Candidate: "Chattanooga Must Divest From The Oppression Of Palestinians"
  • 2/26/2025
Crack Down On License Plate Flippers
  • 2/26/2025
In Support Of Jenni Berz
  • 2/26/2025
Sports
#7 Lady Vols Run-Rule Radford In Home Opener
  • 2/27/2025
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
  • 2/26/2025
Dan Fleser: Okpara Can't Miss During Vols Win At LSU
Dan Fleser: Okpara Can't Miss During Vols Win At LSU
  • 2/26/2025
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
  • 2/26/2025
Randy Smith: It's A Banner Year For The SEC
Randy Smith: It's A Banner Year For The SEC
  • 2/26/2025
Happenings
Hamilton County Jail Hosts Men Of Valor & Tim Tebow Event
Hamilton County Jail Hosts Men Of Valor & Tim Tebow Event
  • 2/25/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
  • 2/26/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
  • 2/26/2025
Sculpture Fields Announces The John Henry Invitational Artist Competition
  • 2/27/2025
Local Serviceman Trains On Assault Ship
Local Serviceman Trains On Assault Ship
  • 2/26/2025
Entertainment
Road To Nightfall Returns In April
  • 2/25/2025
GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help Musician Laura Walker Rebuild After Tragic House Fire
GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help Musician Laura Walker Rebuild After Tragic House Fire
  • 2/25/2025
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Friday
  • 2/24/2025
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
  • 2/26/2025
MacDowell Music Club To Perform March 5
  • 2/26/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
City Council Candidate: "Chattanooga Must Divest From The Oppression Of Palestinians"
  • 2/26/2025
Dining
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Landlord Asks Sticky Fingers Vacate Longtime Downtown Site
  • 2/25/2025
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 2/24/2025
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects 1st Amendment Challenge To Tennessee's Personalized License Plate Program
  • 2/26/2025
Astec Industries Reduces Debt, Improves Liquidity
  • 2/26/2025
CBL Properties Announces Officer Promotions
  • 2/25/2025
Real Estate
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 20-26
  • 2/27/2025
Global Real Estate Brokerage Expands With Office In Chattanooga
  • 2/25/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
  • 2/25/2025
Living Well
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
  • 2/24/2025
Memories
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • 2/24/2025
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
  • 2/25/2025
Outdoors
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers For Annual Weed Wrangle March 1
  • 2/27/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: February Light
White Oak Mountain Ranger: February Light
  • 2/26/2025
Travel
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
Church
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
  • 2/27/2025
Bob Tamasy: On Our Spiritual Journey, We Never "Arrive"
Bob Tamasy: On Our Spiritual Journey, We Never "Arrive"
  • 2/27/2025
Brethren Men's Vocal Ensemble To Perform March 8 At Covenant Presbyterian
  • 2/26/2025
Obituaries
Richard Paul White
Richard Paul White
  • 2/27/2025
Geraldine Marie Britton “Gerri” Willard
Geraldine Marie Britton “Gerri” Willard
  • 2/27/2025
Robert Jamison Sudderth, Jr.
Robert Jamison Sudderth, Jr.
  • 2/27/2025
Government
CPD Releases 2024 Annual Report Noting Key Achievements In Crime Reduction And Community Safety
  • 2/26/2025
Recycle Collection Delay Announced
  • 2/24/2025
Hit And Run Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/27/2025