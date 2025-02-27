Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BARWICK, JOSEPH GRAY
5501 ROSEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
BOUGHTON, MATTHEW LEYON
231 WASHINGTON AVE CAMDEN, 38320
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON
3920 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
603 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COUNTER, AMBER SKY
4908 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COUNTER, GARY ROBERT
310 STRINGER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COUNTER, JESSICA CASSANDRA
1261 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL
4816 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEAN, PAUL ALLEN
209 WEST DAYTONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
EBERHARDT, CINDY N
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (
EMBRY, CAROL
6436 STALLION LANE 202 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL
147 BANVIEW STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FREEMAN, CLYDE DOUGLAS
6214 SHAWTEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB
27 Old Miller Rd N Signal Mountain, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IN TRANSIT SEQUATCHIE
HAISTEN, MARCELLA CARUSO
156 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HAISTEN, WILLIAM CLEE
156 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HAMMONDS, JASMINE KIARA
3617 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
500 W ML KING B APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 374023421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON
SUPPORT
HAUG, ETHAN TYLER
30 AKIN WAY NW CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HENRY, TIASHA B
5540 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HESTER, ISIAH ANTWON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
HOLBERT, CHRISTOPHER LOVEL
600 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JENNINGS, ADOLPHUS A
3942 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JOUBERT, JOCELYN
4121 4TH PLASA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH
7726 TAYLOR ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKEE, MALACHI L
930 DOUGLAS STREET UNIT 531D CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON
873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA
22 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PATTERSON, DEVIN HEATH
49 COUNTY ROAD 255 CULLMAN, 35057
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PIERCE, MICAH DANIEL
HOMELESS POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
RIDLEY, KAHMRIEZ D
1207 SCHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, DAVID LOGAN
4601 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER
7507 Boriss Dr Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO
4133 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
2908 3RD AVE Chattanooga, 374071403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
107 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, KENNY MONTEZ
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO
2633 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
VARRICHIONE, ANDREA
8111 LAKE WINDS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK
3965 STEWARTS LANE NASHVILLE, 37218
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VELASQUEZ ORTIZ, ASTRID MARILENA
312 MC MRIAN RD. APT 5104 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT
RESISTING STOP,HALT, FRISK
SUSPENDED REGISTRATION
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WALKER, JASMINE TERVELL
804 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE, CHARLES ANTHONY
601 JAMES ST LOT 147 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
360 BROWN BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOMACK, CHARLES HENRY
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
