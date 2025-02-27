Latest Headlines

TVA Cutting Large Number Of Trees Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant

  • Thursday, February 27, 2025
photo by Jim Ashley

TVA is cutting a large number of trees near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant to meet Nuclear Regulatory Commission requirements. A number of large sawdust mounds have been left behind. 

A neighborhood leader and former TVA employee said he understood the agency was cutting them because they could cause a problem by preventing wind speed detection, etc., if nuclear disaster occurred.

Scott Fiedler, a TVA spokesperson, said, "Safety is our top priority, and we are taking the step to remove some trees around the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant to ensure we can continue to accurately collect meteorological data in the unlikely event of an emergency.

"This will help ensure we continue to support public safety and meet NRC standards."

photo by Jim Ashley
Latest Headlines
12th Annual Hamilton County Archery Tournament Set March 7, 8
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/27/2025
Man, 43, Shot On Dodson Avenue Wednesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2025
TVA Cutting Large Number Of Trees Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
TVA Cutting Large Number Of Trees Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2025
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 2/27/2025
BlueCross Looking To Sell Sprawling Cameron Hill Property, But It May Take Years
BlueCross Looking To Sell Sprawling Cameron Hill Property, But It May Take Years
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2025
Hoops Central: #11/11 Lady Vols vs. #15/14 Kentucky
Hoops Central: #11/11 Lady Vols vs. #15/14 Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 2/27/2025
Breaking News
TVA Cutting Large Number Of Trees Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
TVA Cutting Large Number Of Trees Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
  • 2/27/2025

TVA is cutting a large number of trees near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant to meet Nuclear Regulatory Commission requirements. A number of large sawdust mounds have been left behind. A neighborhood ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAIR, ... more

Signal Mountain Making Repairs At Town Hall And The Library; Getting Assessment Of Town Buildings
  • 2/26/2025

The Signal Mountain Council is preparing to tackle extensive repairs that are needed at town facilities. A bid opening to replace siding at town hall and at the library exceeded the amount set ... more

Breaking News
3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire; Air Freshener Near Stove May Be Cause
3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire; Air Freshener Near Stove May Be Cause
  • 2/26/2025
Worker Falls While Repairing Incline Track; Rescuers Involved In Complex Rope Rescue
Worker Falls While Repairing Incline Track; Rescuers Involved In Complex Rope Rescue
  • 2/26/2025
TBI Investigating Ooltewah Incident Involving Officer-Involved Shooting, House Fire
  • 2/26/2025
19-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Death Of Another Teen
19-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Death Of Another Teen
  • 2/26/2025
Highlander To Drop Resolutions On Moratorium On Area 9 Zoning, New Density Standard
  • 2/26/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
City Council Candidate: "Chattanooga Must Divest From The Oppression Of Palestinians"
  • 2/26/2025
Crack Down On License Plate Flippers - And Response
  • 2/26/2025
In Support Of Jenni Berz
  • 2/26/2025
Sports
Hoops Central: #11/11 Lady Vols vs. #15/14 Kentucky
Hoops Central: #11/11 Lady Vols vs. #15/14 Kentucky
  • 2/27/2025
#7 Lady Vols Run-Rule Radford In Home Opener
  • 2/27/2025
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
  • 2/26/2025
Dan Fleser: Okpara Can't Miss During Vols Win At LSU
Dan Fleser: Okpara Can't Miss During Vols Win At LSU
  • 2/26/2025
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
  • 2/26/2025
Happenings
Sculpture Fields Announces The John Henry Invitational Artist Competition
  • 2/27/2025
Chattanooga Zoon And Partnership Host Event To Serve Deaf Community And Raise Awareness Around Accessibility
Chattanooga Zoon And Partnership Host Event To Serve Deaf Community And Raise Awareness Around Accessibility
  • 2/27/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
  • 2/26/2025
Local Serviceman Trains On Assault Ship
Local Serviceman Trains On Assault Ship
  • 2/26/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
  • 2/26/2025
Entertainment
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Bringing Its Legendary Music To Chattanooga One Final Time
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Bringing Its Legendary Music To Chattanooga One Final Time
  • 2/27/2025
Paul White – A Lifetime Of Radio
Paul White – A Lifetime Of Radio
  • 2/27/2025
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
  • 2/26/2025
MacDowell Music Club To Perform March 5
  • 2/26/2025
Road To Nightfall Returns In April
  • 2/25/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
City Council Candidate: "Chattanooga Must Divest From The Oppression Of Palestinians"
  • 2/26/2025
Dining
3rd Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Set For March 22
3rd Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Set For March 22
  • 2/27/2025
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Landlord Asks Sticky Fingers Vacate Longtime Downtown Site
  • 2/25/2025
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects 1st Amendment Challenge To Tennessee's Personalized License Plate Program
  • 2/26/2025
Astec Industries Reduces Debt, Improves Liquidity
  • 2/26/2025
CBL Properties Announces Officer Promotions
  • 2/25/2025
Real Estate
Sotheby’s International Realty Expands In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 20-26
  • 2/27/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
  • 2/25/2025
Living Well
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
  • 2/24/2025
Memories
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • 2/24/2025
Outdoors
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers For Annual Weed Wrangle March 1
  • 2/27/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: February Light
White Oak Mountain Ranger: February Light
  • 2/26/2025
Travel
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
Church
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
  • 2/27/2025
Bob Tamasy: On Our Spiritual Journey, We Never "Arrive"
Bob Tamasy: On Our Spiritual Journey, We Never "Arrive"
  • 2/27/2025
Brethren Men's Vocal Ensemble To Perform March 8 At Covenant Presbyterian
  • 2/26/2025
Obituaries
Bobby Lee “Cobb” Goins, Sr.
Bobby Lee “Cobb” Goins, Sr.
  • 2/27/2025
Joseph “Joe” Webb
Joseph “Joe” Webb
  • 2/27/2025
James "Jim" Inglis
James "Jim" Inglis
  • 2/27/2025
Government
CPD Releases 2024 Annual Report Noting Key Achievements In Crime Reduction And Community Safety
  • 2/26/2025
Recycle Collection Delay Announced
  • 2/24/2025
Burglars Enter Retirement Home - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/27/2025