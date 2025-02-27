TVA Cutting Large Number Of Trees Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant

TVA is cutting a large number of trees near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant to meet Nuclear Regulatory Commission requirements. A number of large sawdust mounds have been left behind.

A neighborhood leader and former TVA employee said he understood the agency was cutting them because they could cause a problem by preventing wind speed detection, etc., if nuclear disaster occurred.

Scott Fiedler, a TVA spokesperson, said, "Safety is our top priority, and we are taking the step to remove some trees around the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant to ensure we can continue to accurately collect meteorological data in the unlikely event of an emergency.

"This will help ensure we continue to support public safety and meet NRC standards."