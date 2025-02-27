Man, 43, Shot On Dodson Avenue Wednesday Night

A 43-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Dodson Avenue.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10:02 p.m. to a person shot call in the 500 block of Dodson Avenue. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Homicide Unit is working to learn the exact circumstances of the incident.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.



