Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRANCH, CARLANDRO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/18/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURGESS, CHARLES GAVEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COX, BRITTANY FALLON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/22/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|DEBARDELEBEN, ANTHONY RENARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/26/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FINE, DORIS
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 06/06/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FORD, MINDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HALEY, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HAWKINS, VINCENT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/26/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, JEREMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LANGSTON, MAKEISHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MORRISON, SABRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NIXSON, LUCAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PHIPPS, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PORTER, ROBBYN A
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|PORTILLA-ACOSTA, JOSE ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
|
|PRICE, ONTORIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|REDDEN, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|SANCHEZ, JOSE ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SPARKS, JEFFERY JIMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, MICHAEL W
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|
|TOWNSEND, JARIYAH RAKELE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|VINSON, LOREN JACEY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/01/2007
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS III, VINCENT THERMAN CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025
Charge(s):
|