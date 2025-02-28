Latest Headlines

  • Friday, February 28, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BILLUPS,JEREME LEBRON
2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BRANCH,CARLANDRO
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F13 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROOKS,FLOYD EDWARD
3276 BLACK HAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROOKS,FLOYD EDWARD
3276 BLACK HAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BURGESS,CHARLES GAVEN
813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURRIS,BRADLEY TODD
7514 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CHATMAN,MORRIS ALEXANDER
721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COX,BRITTANY FALLON
1030 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DEBARDELEBEN,ANTHONY RENARD
824 WOODLORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOBOS,SAMUEL GRAY
1813 GLENROY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINE,DORIS
2080 BURTON ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
71 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FLOYD,DANIEL CHARLES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS

FORD,MINDY MARIE
6809 FRENCH QURTER COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FREEMAN,LADERRON STESHUN
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GUZMAN,JOSE PEREZ
1921 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HALEY,JUSTIN MICHAEL
2048 RAILROAD ST APT 5 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HAWKINS,VINCENT DEWAYNE
1803 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOBB CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUCKABEE,CODY LAMAR
119 SHEARER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VOP BURGLARY
VOP EVADING ARREST

HUTCHINSON,KEALYN MALIK
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUTCHINSON,KEALYN MALIK
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JONES,JEREMY TERRELL
6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 373419461
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

KELLEY,ANDREA NICHOLE
240 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LANGSTON,MAKEISHA
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

MCKINNEY,JE MARIE MARCEL
4607 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MORALES,ABRAHAM
1478 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MORRISON,SABRA NICOLE
860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NIXSON,LUCAS WILLIAM
6462 COLT LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ODOM,HANNAH NOEL
3907 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

PHIPPS,ANGELA MARIE
116 GOTHARD RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PORTER,ROBBYN A
710 W 42ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

PORTILLA-ACOSTA,JOSE ALFREDO
120 WOLF ST RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank
Charges:
SIMPLE POSSESSION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

PRICE,ONTORIO
2408 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REDDEN,LAURA BETH
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

RODRIGUEZ-OCEGUADA,MIRIAM YVET
601 JAMES ST LOT 10 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SANCHEZ,JOSE ELIAS
607 S SAINT MARKS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDERS,KIONA TAVIONO
2707 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANTORA,ANTHONY GEORGE
6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SPARKS,JEFFERY JIMICHAEL
712 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

STARGELL,JESSICA D
7722 CANYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

THOMAS,MICHAEL W
1603 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

TOWNSEND,JARIYAH RAKELE
930 DOUGLAS STREET APT 535 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

VINSON,LOREN JACEY
116 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS III,VINCENT THERMAN C
1310 RESERVE WAY #208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

