Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANCH, CARLANDRO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/18/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BURGESS, CHARLES GAVEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/29/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/18/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT COX, BRITTANY FALLON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/22/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS DEBARDELEBEN, ANTHONY RENARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/26/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINE, DORIS

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 06/06/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FORD, MINDY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/12/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HALEY, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HAWKINS, VINCENT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/26/1965

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LANGSTON, MAKEISHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MORRISON, SABRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NIXSON, LUCAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/17/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHIPPS, ANGELA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PORTER, ROBBYN A

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD PORTILLA-ACOSTA, JOSE ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW PRICE, ONTORIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/27/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION REDDEN, LAURA BETH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE SANCHEZ, JOSE ELIAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/16/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPARKS, JEFFERY JIMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MICHAEL W

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE TOWNSEND, JARIYAH RAKELE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/30/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD VINSON, LOREN JACEY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/01/2007

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS III, VINCENT THERMAN CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT



