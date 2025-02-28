Latest Headlines

I-40 To Reopen To Traffic With Restrictions Between Tennessee And North Carolina For 1st Time Since Hurricane Helene

  • Friday, February 28, 2025
Motorists can travel this Saturday between Tennessee and North Carolina on I-40 for the first time since September 2024, another milestone in the progress made since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Tennessee and North Carolina. 

In October 2024, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reopened I-40 to one traffic lane in each direction between MM 446 and MM 451 (Waterville Road) in Cosby, just before the TN/NC state line. This weekend, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will reopen on their side of I-40, permitting travel between states.

Due to anticipated slowdowns and lengthy delays, TDOT recommends that motorists traveling into North Carolina take I-81 North to I-77 South in Virginia or I-81 North to I-26 East.

This area will have lowered speeds, with a 40-mile-per-hour limit in Tennessee and a 35-mile-per-hour limit in North Carolina.
Vehicles over eight and one half feet in width will not be allowed to use this roadway. Motorists must remember that this remains an active work zone in both states, with reduced lane widths to protect workers rebuilding the interstate in Tennessee and North Carolina.

In addition, motorists also need to be aware of the following: 
• The work zone extends from MM 446 in Tennessee to MM 7 in North Carolina.
• There is only one lane of traffic open in each direction across approximately 12 miles.
• Work crews and construction equipment will enter and exit this roadway daily.
• There are no shoulders and no emergency pull-off lanes within the work zone.
• There are no exits in the work zone with easy access to gas stations or convenience stores.

For more information on Hurricane Helene Recovery efforts, visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane-helene-recovery.html.
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BILLUPS,JEREME ... more

Man, 43, Shot On Dodson Avenue Wednesday Night
  • 2/27/2025

A 43-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Dodson Avenue. Chattanooga Police responded at 10:02 p.m. to a person shot call in the 500 block of Dodson Avenue. When the officers arrived at ... more

BlueCross Looking To Sell Sprawling Cameron Hill Property, But It May Take Years
  • 2/27/2025

BlueCross officials said they are looking to sell the sprawling, under-used headquarters at the top of Cameron Hill, but it may take years. SVP and Chief Communications Officer, Dalya Qualls ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/27/2025
Lookout Mountain Couple Facing Reckless Endangerment Charges In Connection With Teen Drinking
  • 2/26/2025
Signal Mountain Making Repairs At Town Hall And The Library; Getting Assessment Of Town Buildings
  • 2/26/2025
3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire; Air Freshener Near Stove May Be Cause
  • 2/26/2025
Worker Falls While Repairing Incline Track; Rescuers Involved In Complex Rope Rescue
  • 2/26/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 28
  • 2/28/2025
Backlash to DOGE?
  • 2/28/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/28/2025
Sports
BSB PREVIEW: #1/3 Vols Head To H-Town For Astros Foundation College Classic
  • 2/28/2025
#11/11 Lady Vols Fall To #15/14 Wildcats In Lexington
  • 2/28/2025
Chattanooga Clinches SoCon Regular Season Title With Win Over UNCG
  • 2/27/2025
UTC Women Lose 74-70 In Overtime To Furman
  • 2/28/2025
UT, UTC Basketball, Baseball, Softball On TV
  • 3/7/2025
Happenings
Sculpture Fields Announces The John Henry Invitational Artist Competition
  • 2/27/2025
Stacey Alexander: The 15-Minute City Utopia
  • 2/28/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
  • 2/26/2025
City of Chattanooga’s Community Center Camps Launch All-Ages Adventure For Youth, Teens & Seniors
  • 2/28/2025
Read Across America Book Bingo Event Is March 3
  • 2/27/2025
Entertainment
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Bringing Its Legendary Music To Chattanooga One Final Time
  • 2/27/2025
Paul White – A Lifetime Of Radio
  • 2/27/2025
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
  • 2/26/2025
Scenic City Chorale 60th Anniversary Performance Is May 18
  • 2/28/2025
MacDowell Music Club To Perform March 5
  • 2/26/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 28
  • 2/28/2025
Dining
3rd Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Set For March 22
  • 2/27/2025
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Landlord Asks Sticky Fingers Vacate Longtime Downtown Site
  • 2/25/2025
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects 1st Amendment Challenge To Tennessee's Personalized License Plate Program
  • 2/26/2025
Astec Industries Reduces Debt, Improves Liquidity
  • 2/26/2025
CBL Properties Announces Officer Promotions
  • 2/25/2025
Real Estate
Sotheby’s International Realty Expands In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 20-26
  • 2/27/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
  • 2/25/2025
Living Well
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
  • 2/24/2025
Memories
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • 2/24/2025
Outdoors
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers For Annual Weed Wrangle March 1
  • 2/27/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: February Light
  • 2/26/2025
Travel
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
Church
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
  • 2/27/2025
Bob Tamasy: On Our Spiritual Journey, We Never "Arrive"
  • 2/27/2025
Brethren Men's Vocal Ensemble To Perform March 8 At Covenant Presbyterian
  • 2/26/2025
Obituaries
Benny Charles Hartman
  • 2/28/2025
Frances Betty Jenkins
  • 2/28/2025
Percy E. "Jimmy" Hollingsworth III
  • 2/27/2025
Government
SEIU Local 205 Endorses Kelvin Scott For City Council District 8
  • 2/27/2025
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Traffic Impact Report Announced
  • 2/26/2025
Driver Cited For Drug Possession - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/28/2025