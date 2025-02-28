Attorney Says Lookout Mountain Couple Should Not Have Been Charged In Teen Drinking Case

Attorney Bryan Hoss said a Lookout Mountain, Tn., couple should never have been charged in connection with a teen party at their home on Saturday night.

Attorney Hoss, who termed the arrest of William and Marcie Haisten as "absolutly outrageous," said he will ask on Monday that charges of reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor be dismissed.

Attorney Hoss gave this account, "This past Saturday night, Will and Marcie Haisten allowed their son to invite a certain group of students over to their house on Lookout Mountain after a school dance. As any parent would do, they had their son text each invited guest and specifically told them to not bring alcohol.





"After the dance, the students started arriving at the Haisten residence around 10:20 p.m. Both Will and Marcie greeted most of the students to make sure they didn't bring any alcohol into their home. Unfortunately, there were other students who saw the location of this group on Instagram and came to their house uninvited. Several of those were sent home. Three of those students, we have learned, consumed alcohol well before ever arriving to the Haisten residence. Some of the uninvited students snuck in through a back door.





"At no point did the Haistens ever provide alcohol to the students. They did not allow them to drink. Nor did they turn a blind eye. They were proactive and made attempts to prevent the kids from drinking both before the kids arrived and while they were arriving. They made direct contact with most students to make sure they didn't have a backpack, a water bottle, or anything else that may contain alcohol.





"Unbeknownst to the Haistens, some of the kids had alcohol in their vehicles. Others, including a Baylor School student, hid alcohol in a backpack across the street from the Haisten residence.





"When police arrived, the Haistens cooperated fully. They were polite and respectful. The police did not find any alcohol in the Haisten residence to indicate that the kids were drinking inside.

"We've identified three students who had consumed alcohol before ever arriving. Two of those were boarders. Because they did not have parents who were local, the only option given by the Lookout Moutain Police Department was to take them to the local hospital. That was LMPD's decision and their decision alone.

"The Haistens immediately notified McCallie who acted quickly and made the necessary arrangements. Both boys were back at McCallie by 4 a.m. They are fine. More importantly, both boys have since written apology letters to the Haistens about their unfortunate decisions that night which happened well before they ever arrived up on Lookout.





"My clients are adamant that they did nothing wrong. I find it deeply troubling that the LMPD arrested the Haistens over these circumstances. The LMPD used to issue misdemeanor citations, and now, they are using full scale arrests of parents. This is unfathomable. We have advised the local DA's office that the Haistens are an open book, are willing to fully cooperate and have nothing to hide. We will be asking the Court to dismiss the charges on Monday."



