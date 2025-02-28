Outdoor Burning Destroys Graysville, Ga., Home, Damages Ringgold Garage

Catoosa County Fire Department Chief Daniel Walston said burning items in a barrel appears to have started a bigger fire Friday afternoon that destroyed a home in the 2500 block of Graysville Road. Outdoor burning at another residence caused damage to a garage.

Catoosa County E-911 received a call for help at about 2:30 p.m. and dispatched firefighters from several stations to the Graysville Road home. Since the home is near the Georgia and Tennessee state line, mutual aid partners Chattanooga Fire Department also responded with several companies. Despite their best efforts firefighters were not able to save the home. There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Catoosa County E-911 received a call about a grass fire that ignited a garage on Elm Lane in Ringgold. Firefighters from several stations responded and were able to contain the fire to the garage without damage to the home. Firefighters learned that the grass fire was caused by an outdoor recreational fire.

Before firefighters were dispatched to the house fires they were working a wildfire near Bandy Road south of Ringgold at about 1 p.m. Friday. The Georgia Forestry Commission took over operations with a ground crew and heavy equipment. The cause of this fire is unknown.

As these fires have erupted while the National Weather Service has warned of high fire danger due to dry conditions and gusty wind, Chief Walston urges people to use extra care.

“The best thing to do right now is avoid outdoor burning all together,” Chief Walston said. “But if you must burn outside make sure you keep the materials piled up or in a non-combustible container well away from buildings or woods. Don’t leave any fires unattended and make sure you have a working water hose or tools to extinguish the fire.”