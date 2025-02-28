Road Behind Osborne Center Envisioned As Gathering Spot For Revitalized Center

The city of East Ridge has finalized the abandonment of right-of-way in the 3600 block and 3700 block of Old Ringgold Road. This will allow the developer, Urban Story Ventures, to use the area as a gathering place. USV plans are to revamp the 13 acres of the old Osborne Shopping Center along both sides of Ringgold Road into a vibrant multi-use commercial development.

Officials said turning Old Ringgold Road, that is adjacent and behind the buildings on the north side, into a walkable, family friendly promenade is expected to encourage activity as well as encouraging business owners to locate there. The space will be closed to vehicle traffic and beautified. There are many possibilities that it can be used for, the developer told the council, such as for a pop-up dog park or a location for food trucks to park.

The abandonment affects four properties that back up to area on the north side of the street. With an abandonment, the 30-foot-wide road will be split with 15 feet going to the retail center and 15 feet going to the private property owners. Urban Story Ventures will have to either buy that private property or get the owners authorization to use it.

Another new development is taking place in East Ridge near Interstate 24 at 6521 Ringgold Road, which is the former location of Wally’s Restaurant. The developer, BKW Properties, is locating a Whataburger there and is requesting a financial incentive package from the location’s border region development status. With that agreement, the city will receive 10 percent or more of the state portion of the sales tax generated at the restaurant and the developer will get 90 percent.

City Manager Scott Miller reported that the 12,000 square feet multi-use pavilion being built beside city hall continues to move forward. The city has been referring to it as “Town Center,” but in reality that name encompasses the entire area around it that includes other buildings. Now Mr. Miller has proposed naming that specific building. Names have been submitted and others may be suggested by citizens of East Ridge for consideration which might be voted on at the March 13 council meeting. A name is needed so there is time to fabricate a sign by the time that it is ready to open at the end of 2025.

This pavilion is expected to be used for weddings and banquets, which often take place on Saturdays. And in good weather garage doors will be open. Mr. Miller is anticipating a conflict with the city’s heavily used dog park being located next door because of barking dogs interrupting what is going on in the pavilion. He has suggested relocating the dog park to either Camp Jordan or Springvale Park. The city will be able to apply for a state grant once a location has been chosen and to save money, the fencing, benches and equipment can be moved to the new area. Discussion about moving the dog park will take place at the March 13 meeting.

Another capital project in progress in East Ridge is the renovation and addition to the community center. There is a lot of interest in this work from contractors, said the city manager. He said about 40 contractors showed up at the pre-bid meeting earlier this month. Half of the cost of this $1 million project will be paid by the city and the other half by the state of Tennessee. Bids are due on March 11. It is hoped that construction can start in April or May.

In regular city business, the council amended an ordinance to comply with mandatory energy conservation codes pertaining to insulation in single family houses and town homes. The 2019 codes that were adopted are more stringent than the ones currently in use. And HHM certified public accountants were approved to provide auditing services for the year 2024-2025.

The city and the parks and recreation department have agreed to continue its sponsorship agreement with Academy Sports and Outdoors for another year. A change will take place with concession services at the East Ridge Parks and Recreation department after the death of Randy Carpenter, owner of Family Concessions. A request for proposal for a two-year contract, to supply concessions will be due on April 12.

Mayor Brian Williams, City Manager Miller and the council members all said congratulations and good bye to Janet Middleton who has worked at the city for 29 years. She is retiring from the position of city recorder. She has always gone above and beyond, said the mayor and was praised for her work ethic. “Janet topped the list of city recorders I have ever worked with in the past,” said City Manager Miller as he echoed everything that the mayor had said.