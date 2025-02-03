Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
APPLEBERRY, TRAVION
5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123304
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
BELL, TIMONE
1327 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUNTON, DAWN RENEE
9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161328
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER
201 EADS ST APT 214 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OUT OF COUNTY WARRENT
CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW
1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRIS, MATTHEW DAVID
65 AUTUMN DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HOLLIFIELD, CHRISTOPHER ROSS
393 COUNTY RD 684 SYLVANIA, 35988
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWARD, JAMES TRAVIS
5812 QUAIL HOLLOW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
INGLE, ROBERT CAMRON
11127 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, KELVIN P
2803 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061531
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KANAGY, THOMAS L
631 GODSEY LN HAMILTON COUNTY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWRANCE, TOBEY NICOLE
4809 VIOLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ORTIZ-RIVERA, RUBELINO EDILIO
2823 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PASCUAL, PEDRO
1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN
2205 SEARLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063922
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
805 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN
1221 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE
2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SIMPLE POSS (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SNEED, SANDRA LORENA
3208 CRANMORE COVE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SPURGEON, HADEN VANCE
1511 CARROLL LANE EAST RIDGE, 374123174
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
USE OF FALSE ID
STANLEY, JEFFERY LEE
131 STANCIL RD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111615
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
2100 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, HEATHER MARIE
4811 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
