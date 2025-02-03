Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, February 3, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION 
5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123304 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST

BELL, TIMONE 
1327 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUNTON, DAWN RENEE 
9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161328 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER 
201 EADS ST APT 214 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OUT OF COUNTY WARRENT

CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW 
1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARRIS, MATTHEW DAVID 
65 AUTUMN DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HOLLIFIELD, CHRISTOPHER ROSS 
393 COUNTY RD 684 SYLVANIA, 35988 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOWARD, JAMES TRAVIS 
5812 QUAIL HOLLOW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

INGLE, ROBERT CAMRON 
11127 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, KELVIN P 
2803 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061531 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KANAGY, THOMAS L 
631 GODSEY LN HAMILTON COUNTY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOWRANCE, TOBEY NICOLE 
4809 VIOLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ORTIZ-RIVERA, RUBELINO EDILIO 
2823 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PASCUAL, PEDRO 
1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN 
2205 SEARLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063922 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN 
805 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN 
1221 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE 
2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SIMPLE POSS (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SNEED, SANDRA LORENA 
3208 CRANMORE COVE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

SPURGEON, HADEN VANCE 
1511 CARROLL LANE EAST RIDGE, 374123174 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
USE OF FALSE ID

STANLEY, JEFFERY LEE 
131 STANCIL RD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON 
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111615 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR 
2100 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILSON, HEATHER MARIE 
4811 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

