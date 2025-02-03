Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION

5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123304

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST



BELL, TIMONE

1327 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BUNTON, DAWN RENEE

9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161328

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER

201 EADS ST APT 214 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OUT OF COUNTY WARRENT



CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HARRIS, MATTHEW DAVID

65 AUTUMN DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HOLLIFIELD, CHRISTOPHER ROSS

393 COUNTY RD 684 SYLVANIA, 35988

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOWARD, JAMES TRAVIS

5812 QUAIL HOLLOW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



INGLE, ROBERT CAMRON

11127 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, KELVIN P

2803 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061531

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KANAGY, THOMAS L

631 GODSEY LN HAMILTON COUNTY, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOWRANCE, TOBEY NICOLE

4809 VIOLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ORTIZ-RIVERA, RUBELINO EDILIO

2823 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PASCUAL, PEDRO

1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN

2205 SEARLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063922

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN

805 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN

1221 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE

2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISIMPLE POSS (MARIJUANA)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASNEED, SANDRA LORENA3208 CRANMORE COVE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSESPURGEON, HADEN VANCE1511 CARROLL LANE EAST RIDGE, 374123174Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUSE OF FALSE IDSTANLEY, JEFFERY LEE131 STANCIL RD COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTUBBS, TYRELL LAVON3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111615Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR2100 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILSON, HEATHER MARIE4811 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/03/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST BELL, TIMONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUNTON, DAWN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

OUT OF COUNTY WARRENT CARRINGER, RODNEY MARK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLLIFIELD, CHRISTOPHER ROSS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOWARD, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS JOHNSON, KELVIN P

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWRANCE, TOBEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ORTIZ-RIVERA, RUBELINO EDILIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PASCUAL, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/04/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/15/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SIMPLE POSS (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SNEED, SANDRA LORENA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE SPURGEON, HADEN VANCE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

USE OF FALSE ID STANLEY, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/08/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILSON, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/09/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





