Dayton, Rhea County Eyeing Construction Of Convention Center

The city of Dayton and the Rhea County Commission will hold a joint workshop on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for discussion of a proposed convention center to be built on the Able property, which is jointly owned by both.

The workshop will be at the Clyde W. Roddy Library next door to Dayton City Hall.

At the January commission meeting, discussion was held on the proposal for the convention center. On a motion by Commissioner Leo Stephens with a second by Commissioner Sandy Francisco, the matter was tabled until the commission could hold the joint workshop.

The project is being promoted by Commissioner Nick Welch, whose district includes a portion of the city of Dayton. It is part of a five-project plan that Commissioner Welch has. County Executive Jim Vincent, along with tourism director Alex Fine, have been pushing for this also.

The item was on the agenda by Commissioner Stevens who made a motion to take a vote on whether the commission wanted to move forward on the convention center or not.

Commissioner Francisco said that the item should be tabled and then get everybody together to discuss it. Commissioner Francisco's district covers part of the city of Dayton.

Commissioner Emily Fisher, whose district is mostly the city of Dayton, had a lot of questions about the project.

She said, “It’s important that we know exactly what we are doing. I don’t want to vote for it or against it right now. I would like to know what the city is thinking right now. I would like to call for a workshop between the two groups where we can sit down and hash things out. We need to quit calling this a convention center. It’s an exhibition hall or an exhibition center. After looking at the drawings it’s just a big metal building. Theres no way to hold a conference or convention in that building the way it looks,” said Commissioner Fisher.

She said she had a whole page full of questions that she needed answered before it goes further. “We asked for a feasibility study. I don’t think we were just asking for what it would cost for the building itself. It is not something you can just build and say have at it. We are going to have to have people to work at it. How much is that going to cost?”

Commissioner Welch told her and the commission that the proposal was to build the building using grants working with the city of Dayton and then have the city maintain the building and staff it. “We have to approve the concept first,” he said.

Commissioner Francisco added, “The city and the county have to get together and not have one saying this and one saying that. That’s why we need a workshop.”

Commissioner Welch explained that it was a 100x220 building with 16-foot ceilings with open bays and would have portions of it parceled off to where activities could be held inside. It would also have kitchen facilities as well as meeting rooms.



“It has the possibility of having fishing shows, gun and knife shows and fundraisers,” said Commissioner Welch.

County Executive Vincent added that he would like the County Commission to make a motion contingent upon him gathering the funds. He said, "That helps me to sell this. It’s difficult to sell it when we haven’t decided to do this.” He added that he would like to get the architect to do a drawing so they could see what its going to look like.

Commissioner Phillip Dunn, who was serving as chairman in the absence of Chairman Jim Reed, asked County Executive Jim Vincent about the letter that he was circulating.

He said, “What’s confusing here is nothing is chiseled in stone, and it just keeps changing. I had a person reach out to me a few weeks ago and show me a letter and ask me if we are building a convention center because support is being solicited.”

“What letter?” asked County Executive Vincent.

Commissioner Dunn was referring to a letter that was sent out by Director of Tourism Alex Fine to individuals requesting their support in the form of a letter for the proposed Rhea County Convention Center/Community Center. The first line of the letter states, “County Executive Jim Vincent and I are reaching out to request your support.”

It also says, “This exciting project represents a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance the quality of life for Rhea County residents and bolster tourism in our region.”

The letter also says, “We believe your perspective would be invaluable in demonstrating to the County Commission the broad benefits this project will bring to our community. If you're able, we would greatly appreciate a typed and signed letter expressing your interest in and potential use of the facility.”

Commissioner Dunn went on to say that "if you use money out of hotel motel tax to pay for the building, there won’t be any money for the fishing tournaments. It’s a very complicated issue."

At the beginning of the meeting, Dayton City Manager David Shin addressed the County Commission, saying that Mayor Hurley Marsh and the City Council are interested in the proposal. He said, "We would be interested in working with the county, but we would request a joint workshop with the city and the county to discuss it just to make sure everyone is on the same page.”