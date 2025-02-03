Large Candidate Loan Gives Jeff Davis Most Funds For Upcoming City Council District 3 Race; Siler Ahead In District 6 Fundraising

District 3 City Council member Jeff Davis has the largest amount for the upcoming city election, but $22,620 of his $28,820 collected was in loans to his campaign. The other contender, Tom Marshall, has raised $19,445, including a large gift from former County Mayor Jim Coppinger.
The seat became open when Ken Smith did not seek re-election. He continues to serve on the County Commission.
Christian Siler has raised $11,100 for his effort to gain the District 6 seat. Jenni Berz, daughter of Carol Berz who long held the seat prior to her recent death, has $5,400. Jennifer Gregory received $4,075, and Robert Wilson has $1,600.
Mr. Siler said, “This election was a surprise, and I’m thankful to have friends who would pick up the phone and listen to my ideas. Winning campaigns require money, and I could not do this without those who support and believe in me. I am proud and humbled that residents and business owners from both District 6 and the greater Chattanooga area have helped support my goals.”
Anna Golliday raised $7,104 for the District 8 contest, however, incumbent Marvene Noel collected $8,791.
Ron Elliott reported $10,377 in gifts for his District 9 quest. Demetrus Coonrod did not seek re-election.
In accordance with the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics & Campaign Finance, year-end supplemental financial disclosures were due on Jan. 31, and covered July 1, 2024 through Jan. 15, 2025. The next disclosure will be due Feb. 25 - just before the March 4 election date - and it will cover Jan. 16 through Feb. 22 of this year. The election is March 4, and early voting runs Feb. 12-27.
DISTRICT 1
James "Skip" Burnette
$800 listed in earlier reporting period
$500 from Shree Ram Krishner, owner Browns Ferry Food Mart
Chip Henderson (incumbent)
$5,515 listed in earlier reporting period
DISTRICT 3
Jeff Davis
Total $23,313, including $17,000 candidate loan
$500
Donald Jones
Wayland McKinney
Tom Marshall
Total $19,445
$3,600
John O'Brien Jr.
$1,500
Ken Defoor
Citizens to Elect Jim Coppinger
$1,200
Rebecca Marshall
$1,000
Jay Simpson
Matt Kunkel
Steve Hunt
Corky Coker
Zach Wamp
Scott Hodges
$500
Johnny Queen
Jeff Cannon
ASA PAC
DISTRICT 5
No receipts listed for these candidates
Dennis Clark
Cory Hall
Isiah "Ike" Hester (incumbent)
Samantha Reid-Hawkins
DISTRICT 6
Jenni Berz
Total $5,400
$1,800
Patrick Allison
Olan Mills II
$1,000
Elbert Hill
$500
Alison Lebovitz
Jennifer Gregory
Total $4,075
$1,000
Paula Southwood
$500
Leigh Anne Battersby
Trey Corum
Mark Holland
No Receipts listed
Christian Siler
Total $11,100
$3,600
Christian Siler
$1,800
Will Clegg
Sarah Clegg
Rex Allen
Dustin Choate
Robert Wilson
Total Receipts $1,600
District 8
Anna Golladay
Total Receipts $7,104
$1,800
Top Flight
$1,000 John Sweet
$500 George Robinson
Marvene Noel (incumbent)
Total Receipts $8,791
$1,000
Harriet Whitaker
Black Creek Club
$500
Yusuf Hakeem
Gabe Thomas
Lea Anne Wiles
John Foy
Bernard Parham
Doll Sandridge
No Receipts listed
Kelvin Scott
No Receipts listed
DISTRICT 9
Ron Elliott
Total Receipts $10,377
$1,800
Olan Mills II
Robert Mills
Mary Whitcomb
Valerie Whitcomb
$500
Nate Emerson
Alejandro Munoz-McDonald
Andrew Sevigny
Krissy Barclay
Letechia Ellis
No Receipts listed
Evelina Irén Kertay
No Receipts listed