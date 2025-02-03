Latest Headlines

Large Candidate Loan Gives Jeff Davis Most Funds For Upcoming City Council District 3 Race; Siler Ahead In District 6 Fundraising

  • Monday, February 3, 2025

District 3 City Council member Jeff Davis has the largest amount for the upcoming city election, but $22,620 of his $28,820 collected was in loans to his campaign. The other contender, Tom Marshall, has raised $19,445, including a large gift from former County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

The seat became open when Ken Smith did not seek re-election. He continues to serve on the County Commission.

Christian Siler has raised $11,100 for his effort to gain the District 6 seat. Jenni Berz, daughter of Carol Berz who long held the seat prior to her recent death, has $5,400. Jennifer Gregory received $4,075, and Robert Wilson has $1,600.

Mr. Siler said, “This election was a surprise, and I’m thankful to have friends who would pick up the phone and listen to my ideas. Winning campaigns require money, and I could not do this without those who support and believe in me. I am proud and humbled that residents and business owners from both District 6 and the greater Chattanooga area have helped support my goals.” 

Anna Golliday raised $7,104 for the District 8 contest, however, incumbent Marvene Noel collected $8,791. 

Ron Elliott reported $10,377 in gifts for his District 9 quest. Demetrus Coonrod did not seek re-election.

In accordance with the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics & Campaign Finance, year-end supplemental financial disclosures were due on Jan. 31, and covered July 1, 2024 through Jan. 15, 2025. The next disclosure will be due Feb. 25 - just before the March 4 election date - and it will cover Jan. 16 through Feb. 22 of this year. The election is March 4, and early voting runs Feb. 12-27.

DISTRICT 1

James "Skip" Burnette

$800 listed in earlier reporting period

$500 from Shree Ram Krishner, owner Browns Ferry Food Mart

Chip Henderson (incumbent)

$5,515 listed in earlier reporting period

DISTRICT 3

Jeff Davis

Total $23,313, including $17,000 candidate loan

$500

Donald Jones

Wayland McKinney

Tom Marshall

Total $19,445

$3,600

John O'Brien Jr.

$1,500

Ken Defoor

Citizens to Elect Jim Coppinger

$1,200

Rebecca Marshall

$1,000

Jay Simpson

Matt Kunkel

Steve Hunt

Corky Coker

Zach Wamp

Scott Hodges

$500

Johnny Queen

Jeff Cannon

ASA PAC

DISTRICT 5

No receipts listed for these candidates

Dennis Clark

Cory Hall

Isiah "Ike" Hester (incumbent)

Samantha Reid-Hawkins

DISTRICT 6

Jenni Berz

Total $5,400

$1,800

Patrick Allison

Olan Mills II

$1,000

Elbert Hill

$500

Alison Lebovitz

Jennifer Gregory

Total $4,075

$1,000

Paula Southwood

$500

Leigh Anne Battersby

Trey Corum

Mark Holland

No Receipts listed

Christian Siler

Total $11,100

$3,600

Christian Siler

$1,800

Will Clegg

Sarah Clegg

Rex Allen

Dustin Choate

Robert Wilson

Total Receipts $1,600

District 8

Anna Golladay

Total Receipts $7,104

$1,800

Top Flight

$1,000 John Sweet

$500 George Robinson

Marvene Noel (incumbent)

Total Receipts $8,791

$1,000

Harriet Whitaker

Black Creek Club

$500

Yusuf Hakeem

Gabe Thomas

Lea Anne Wiles

John Foy

Bernard Parham

Doll Sandridge

No Receipts listed

Kelvin Scott

No Receipts listed

DISTRICT 9

Ron Elliott

Total Receipts $10,377

$1,800

Olan Mills II

Robert Mills

Mary Whitcomb

Valerie Whitcomb

$500

Nate Emerson

Alejandro Munoz-McDonald

Andrew Sevigny

Krissy Barclay

Letechia Ellis

No Receipts listed

Evelina Irén Kertay

No Receipts listed

