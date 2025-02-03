Mayor Kelly Adds $95,980 To Large Campaign War Chest; His Campaign Loan Amount Stands At $1,367,800

Mayor Tim Kelly has added $95,980 to his large campaign war chest available for seeking a second four-year term.

He had $106,349 left over from his hard-fought initial campaign in 2021 in which his opponents included Kim White and Wade Hinton.

This time his sole opponent is Chris Long, who has not reported any campaign receipts, only the appointment of a campaign treasurer.

Mayor Kelly self-financed much of his first campaign, and his loan total stands at $1,367,800. He did so saying he did not want to be beholden to special interest groups and did not want to try to raise funds during COVID, but focus on the campaign.

Kelly contributions in the last reporting period dating back to last July 1 included:

$5,000

IBEW PAC

$2,500



Jacobs Good Government Fund

Ragan Smith Associates PAC

$1,800

Dhanani Alnoor

Ann Aiken

Mark Warren

Pat Neuhoff

Alex Chi

Zero Properties

James Robinson

Sally Faulkner

Mitch Patel

Guy Cherwonuk

Hiren Desai

Christopher McKee

Kimberly Gavin

Barry Bogo

$1,783

Anuj Chandra

$1,548

J. Turner Talley

$1,500

Cam Doody

$1,389

Nick Wilkinson

$1,274

Tim Cabot

$1,238

Victoria Berghel

$1,200

Terri Holley

$1,058

Parul Patel

$1,051

Erik Niel

Gina Alnoor

$1,032

Brewster Yates

Kevin Condra

Nancy Neuhoff

$1,103

Mina Sartipi

$1,000

Emerson Russell

Tommy Bowen

Kimberly Pratt

MAP Engineers

Hugh Morrow

$953

Mina Sartipi

$929

Georgia O'Brien

John O'Brien

$925

Ann Weeks

$861

Stephen Hasse

$824

Jonnie Anderson

$818

Tom Griscom

$790

Stephen Holmes

$766

Monique Pauley

$765

Janet Bogo

$737

Buddy Faulkner

$659

Skip Schwartz

$620

Berneet Kaur

$619

Dan Ryan

$612

BettyeLynn Smith

$611

Monique Pauley

$560

BettyeLynn Smith

$550

Rudy Walldorf

$516

David Naumann

Bradford Watkins

Patti Frierson

Jack Allen

Julie Clark

Sarma Kunda

Ternae Jordan Sr.

Jane Alvis

$508

Kerry Hayes

$500

Rachel Rutledge

Alan Lebovitz

Alison Lebovitz

Friends of John Ray Clemmons

Stephen Lebovitz

Harish Soni