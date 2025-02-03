Mayor Kelly Adds $95,980 To Large Campaign War Chest; His Campaign Loan Amount Stands At $1,367,800

Mayor Tim Kelly has added $95,980 to his large campaign war chest available for seeking a second four-year term.
He had $106,349 left over from his hard-fought initial campaign in 2021 in which his opponents included Kim White and Wade Hinton.
This time his sole opponent is Chris Long, who has not reported any campaign receipts, only the appointment of a campaign treasurer.
Mayor Kelly self-financed much of his first campaign, and his loan total stands at $1,367,800. He did so saying he did not want to be beholden to special interest groups and did not want to try to raise funds during COVID, but focus on the campaign.
Kelly contributions in the last reporting period dating back to last July 1 included:
$5,000
IBEW PAC
$2,500
Jacobs Good Government Fund
Ragan Smith Associates PAC
$1,800
Dhanani Alnoor
Ann Aiken
Mark Warren
Pat Neuhoff
Alex Chi
Zero Properties
James Robinson
Sally Faulkner
Mitch Patel
Guy Cherwonuk
Hiren Desai
Christopher McKee
Kimberly Gavin
Barry Bogo
$1,783
Anuj Chandra
$1,548
J. Turner Talley
$1,500
Cam Doody
$1,389
Nick Wilkinson
$1,274
Tim Cabot
$1,238
Victoria Berghel
$1,200
Terri Holley
$1,058
Parul Patel
$1,051
Erik Niel
Gina Alnoor
$1,032
Brewster Yates
Kevin Condra
Nancy Neuhoff
$1,103
Mina Sartipi
$1,000
Emerson Russell
Tommy Bowen
Kimberly Pratt
MAP Engineers
Hugh Morrow
$953
Mina Sartipi
$929
Georgia O'Brien
John O'Brien
$925
Ann Weeks
$861
Stephen Hasse
$824
Jonnie Anderson
$818
Tom Griscom
$790
Stephen Holmes
$766
Monique Pauley
$765
Janet Bogo
$737
Buddy Faulkner
$659
Skip Schwartz
$620
Berneet Kaur
$619
Dan Ryan
$612
BettyeLynn Smith
$611
Monique Pauley
$560
BettyeLynn Smith
$550
Rudy Walldorf
$516
David Naumann
Bradford Watkins
Patti Frierson
Jack Allen
Julie Clark
Sarma Kunda
Ternae Jordan Sr.
Jane Alvis
$508
Kerry Hayes
$500
Rachel Rutledge
Alan Lebovitz
Alison Lebovitz
Friends of John Ray Clemmons
Stephen Lebovitz
Harish Soni