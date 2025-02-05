Latest Headlines

Residents Rescued From Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning

  • Wednesday, February 5, 2025

An apparent electrical issue sparked a house fire on the city’s east side Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded at 6:50 a.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Grace Avenue. Flames were visible on the back corner of the structure as crews arrived in the scene.

The residents were on the front porch, including a handicapped occupant. Firefighters got them down the front steps to safety.

Meanwhile, other firefighters started a fire attack on a shed on the back of the house.

The interior of the home was searched as a precaution and no one was found.

The shed fire started to spread to the residence, but firefighters stopped it before it could cause more damage. The fire was extinguished and crews checked for any further extension. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 15, Engine 6, Engine 5, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.


Latest Headlines
Architect Approved To Begin Planning New North River Elementary School
  • Breaking News
  • 2/5/2025
County Commission Tables County Mayor Term Limit Proposal; Development Director Calls It "Unbelievable Cowardice"
  • Breaking News
  • 2/5/2025
County Hires Former State GOP Chairman's Firm As New Lobbyist
  • Breaking News
  • 2/5/2025
Residents Rescued From Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning
Residents Rescued From Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 2/5/2025
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee vs. #15/16 Missouri
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee vs. #15/16 Missouri
  • Sports
  • 2/5/2025
Hoops Central: #19/17 Lady Vols vs. #5/5 UConn
Hoops Central: #19/17 Lady Vols vs. #5/5 UConn
  • Sports
  • 2/5/2025
Breaking News
Architect Approved To Begin Planning New North River Elementary School
  • 2/5/2025

The County Commission on Wednesday approved hiring Franklin Associates Architects to begin drawing up plans for the new North River Elementary School. It is to replace Dupont, Rivermont, and ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADDISON, ... more

Fleischmann Again Passes Bill In The House To Restore Cherokee Land
  • 2/4/2025

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann praised the passage by the House of his bill H.R. 226, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act . It passed the House by a unanimous voice vote. It ... more

Breaking News
Marion County Woman Faces Charges Of Financial Exploitation And Forgery
  • 2/4/2025
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
  • 2/4/2025
Watson Bill Would Allow Schools To Opt Out Of Accepting Illegal Immigrant Children
  • 2/4/2025
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
  • 2/4/2025
RPA Staff Recommends Against Allowing Tall Building At 200 Market Street
  • 2/4/2025
Opinion
The Local GOP Is Shameful
  • 2/5/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
  • 2/5/2025
Data Collection, Transparency And Student Privacy
  • 2/5/2025
Embracing Freedom: The Van Life Movement Among Women
  • 2/4/2025
Federal Reps Are Silent On Constitutional Crisis - And Response (3)
  • 2/4/2025
Sports
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee vs. #15/16 Missouri
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee vs. #15/16 Missouri
  • 2/5/2025
Hoops Central: #19/17 Lady Vols vs. #5/5 UConn
Hoops Central: #19/17 Lady Vols vs. #5/5 UConn
  • 2/5/2025
Mocs Travel To Wofford For Challenging Road Test
Mocs Travel To Wofford For Challenging Road Test
  • 2/4/2025
UTC Men’s Golf Has Strong Finish To Place 8th In South Carolina Tournament
UTC Men’s Golf Has Strong Finish To Place 8th In South Carolina Tournament
  • 2/4/2025
UTC Softball Prepares For Openers Next Week; Single Game Tickets On Sale
  • 2/4/2025
Happenings
Chuck Wagon Gang Featured At Red Back Hymnal Singing
Chuck Wagon Gang Featured At Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 2/5/2025
Life With Ferris: Sister Homage - Jewelry With Meaning
  • 2/3/2025
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
  • 2/3/2025
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
  • 2/3/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/3/2025
Entertainment
Covenant College Theatre Department Presents "She Loves Me"
  • 2/4/2025
“Love Songs” Free Community Concert Set For Feb. 9
  • 2/4/2025
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
  • 2/4/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
  • 2/4/2025
Opinion
The Local GOP Is Shameful
  • 2/5/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
  • 2/5/2025
Data Collection, Transparency And Student Privacy
  • 2/5/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Unum Group Reports $348.7 Million Net Income For Fourth Quarter
  • 2/4/2025
TVA Asks For Public Input On The Clinch River Nuclear Site
  • 2/3/2025
PODCAST: Boomer Time With Nancy Cogar Discusses Estate Planning
  • 2/4/2025
Real Estate
Rapid Growth Of New Home Construction Continued In Walker County In 2024
Rapid Growth Of New Home Construction Continued In Walker County In 2024
  • 2/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Student Scene
Donna Christian-Lowe Heads Harrison Bay Future Ready Center Advisory Board
Donna Christian-Lowe Heads Harrison Bay Future Ready Center Advisory Board
  • 2/4/2025
Cleveland State Awarded Rural Healthcare Grant
  • 2/4/2025
Court Announces 7th Annual Civics Essay Contest
  • 2/4/2025
Living Well
Erlanger To Host 21st Annual Dinner Of Distinction March 14
Erlanger To Host 21st Annual Dinner Of Distinction March 14
  • 2/4/2025
Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years At 2025 StarNight Gala
Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years At 2025 StarNight Gala
  • 2/4/2025
The Overtones Barbershop Quartet Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2024 Best of the Best Contest
The Overtones Barbershop Quartet Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2024 Best of the Best Contest
  • 2/4/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
  • 2/4/2025
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
  • 2/3/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
  • 2/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Elizabeth Ann Edwards Moore
  • 2/5/2025
Ann Shields White
Ann Shields White
  • 2/5/2025
David Brian Ailey
David Brian Ailey
  • 2/4/2025