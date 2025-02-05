Residents Rescued From Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning

An apparent electrical issue sparked a house fire on the city’s east side Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded at 6:50 a.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Grace Avenue. Flames were visible on the back corner of the structure as crews arrived in the scene.

The residents were on the front porch, including a handicapped occupant. Firefighters got them down the front steps to safety.

Meanwhile, other firefighters started a fire attack on a shed on the back of the house.

The interior of the home was searched as a precaution and no one was found.

The shed fire started to spread to the residence, but firefighters stopped it before it could cause more damage. The fire was extinguished and crews checked for any further extension. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 15, Engine 6, Engine 5, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.



