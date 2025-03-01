Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDRES,RUBEN
3295 GLEASON DR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

BARBER,RAYMOND DEWAYNE
2304 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BAUGHN,JEFFREY MARK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BEAL,MCKENZIE PAIGE
4072 NEW HWY 96 WEST FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOYD,MICHAEL LEWIS
610 COWARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CLARK,KEONTAE MAURICE
2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLE,GABRIEL MELVIN
1170 WEEKS DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING

COLEMAN,RANDEL CLEON
243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

COLLINS,JONATHAN COLE
2609 MILL BRIDGE RD LOUNDEN,
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRUZ,OSCAR LEON
2637 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank
Charges:
VIOLATION DL LAW

DAVIS,DANGELO
611 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DECKER,AMBER DAWN
1112 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DENNARD,ROD MONTAVIOUS DEVANTE
8705 REBA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARRETT,DARLENE F
1710 SHILOH RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FLOYD CO GA)

GIFFORD,WESLEY MELTON
PO BOX 92 GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GREEN,ANDREW NICHOLAS
1041 KINNETT RD COVINGTON, 30016
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMILTON,ANTIONE LAMONT
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAMILTON,YOLANDA YVETTE
829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HENLEY,NICHOLAS CLABORN
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HENLEY,NICHOLAS CLABORN
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLIDAY,DARRELL LEE
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLOWAY,VINCENT ALEXANDER
4903 BOW HARBOR CIRCLE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOUSTON,KENNETH LABRON
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
CHILD NON-SUPPORT

HUFF,RICKY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KING,CANIECHA SHANTA
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LICHON,TAMMY
4979 KAREN RAY DR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LINDSEY,ROBIN LEIGH
3041 SIDCO DR NASHVILLE, 37204
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

MCGRAW,DONALD AUSTIN
450 SOLDIERS PATHWAY CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DUI

MENASCO,DANIEL RAY
11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDYDAISY,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE

MEREDITH,SARA ASHLEE
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PULLING,SELENA JOAN
5520 HELEN ST APT 807 AUSTIN, 78751
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES

RUTHERFORD,JOSHUA DAVID
267 BOHANNONS ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $

SHOLTZ,THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
4487 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

SNYDER,TIMOTHY TODD
1537 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

STANSELL,JUDSON TALMADGE
10677 QUARTER HORSE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOG AT LARGE***PROPERTY DAMAGE***
THORNTON,TOMESHIA LAUVETTE
5414 CONNELL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRIBUZIO,JENNIFER JUNE
215 CROYTON TER ALPHARETTA, 30004
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TURNER,LAUREN BROOKE
5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VILLASANA,MICHAEL ANTHONY
7321 Moses Road HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WEBSTER,COLE RICHARDSON
1603 MITCHELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WELLS,EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
259 FOREST AVENUE MACON, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
ANIMAL CRUELTY

WHITTEN,JUDY ELAINE
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS,DANMEGA NATUNGA
1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS,DANMEGA NATUNGA
1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS,TAMAKIA NECOLE
1902 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY

YOUNG,JOE LEE
1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BEAL, MCKENZIE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLE, GABRIEL MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, DANGELO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DENNARD, ROD MONTAVIOUS DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARRETT, DARLENE F
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FLOYD CO GA)
GREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/27/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLOWAY, VINCENT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NON-SUPPORT
  • CHILD NON-SUPPORT
HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
IDLETTE, DARRELL DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LICHON, TAMMY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LINDSEY, ROBIN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PULLING, SELENA JOAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
RUTHERFORD, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
STANSELL, JUDSON TALMADGE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/03/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOG AT LARGE***PROPERTY DAMAGE***
THORNTON, TOMESHIA LAUVETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, LAUREN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VILLASANA, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/28/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEBSTER, COLE RICHARDSON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • ANIMAL CRUELTY
WILLIAMS, DANMEGA NATUNGA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, TAMAKIA NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY




