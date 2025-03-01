Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDRES,RUBEN

3295 GLEASON DR EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



BARBER,RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAUGHN,JEFFREY MARK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



BEAL,MCKENZIE PAIGE

4072 NEW HWY 96 WEST FRANKLIN, 37064

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOYD,MICHAEL LEWIS

610 COWARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CLARK,KEONTAE MAURICE

2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLE,GABRIEL MELVIN

1170 WEEKS DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SPEEDING



COLEMAN,RANDEL CLEON

243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



COLLINS,JONATHAN COLE

2609 MILL BRIDGE RD LOUNDEN,

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CRUZ,OSCAR LEON

2637 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank

Charges:

VIOLATION DL LAW



DAVIS,DANGELO

611 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DECKER,AMBER DAWN

1112 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DENNARD,ROD MONTAVIOUS DEVANTE

8705 REBA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARRETT,DARLENE F

1710 SHILOH RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (FLOYD CO GA)



GIFFORD,WESLEY MELTON

PO BOX 92 GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GREEN,ANDREW NICHOLAS

1041 KINNETT RD COVINGTON, 30016

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAMILTON,ANTIONE LAMONT

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAMILTON,YOLANDA YVETTE

829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HENLEY,NICHOLAS CLABORN

3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HENLEY,NICHOLAS CLABORN

3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLIDAY,DARRELL LEE

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLLOWAY,VINCENT ALEXANDER

4903 BOW HARBOR CIRCLE HARRISON, 37416

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOUSTON,KENNETH LABRON

1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD NON-SUPPORT

CHILD NON-SUPPORT



HUFF,RICKY LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE

1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KING,CANIECHA SHANTA

1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LICHON,TAMMY

4979 KAREN RAY DR ANTIOCH, 37013

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LINDSEY,ROBIN LEIGH

3041 SIDCO DR NASHVILLE, 37204

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



MCGRAW,DONALD AUSTIN

450 SOLDIERS PATHWAY CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DUI



MENASCO,DANIEL RAY

11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDYDAISY,

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE



MEREDITH,SARA ASHLEE

937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PULLING,SELENA JOAN

5520 HELEN ST APT 807 AUSTIN, 78751

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF SERVICES



RUTHERFORD,JOSHUA DAVID

267 BOHANNONS ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $



SHOLTZ,THOMAS CHRISTOPHER

4487 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT



SNYDER,TIMOTHY TODD

1537 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



STANSELL,JUDSON TALMADGE

10677 QUARTER HORSE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOG AT LARGE***PROPERTY DAMAGE***

THORNTON,TOMESHIA LAUVETTE

5414 CONNELL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



TRIBUZIO,JENNIFER JUNE

215 CROYTON TER ALPHARETTA, 30004

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



TURNER,LAUREN BROOKE

5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



VILLASANA,MICHAEL ANTHONY

7321 Moses Road HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



WEBSTER,COLE RICHARDSON

1603 MITCHELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



WELLS,EMMANUEL KAYONTAE

259 FOREST AVENUE MACON, 37407

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

ANIMAL CRUELTY



WHITTEN,JUDY ELAINE

7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILLIAMS,DANMEGA NATUNGA

1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILLIAMS,DANMEGA NATUNGA

1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILLIAMS,TAMAKIA NECOLE

1902 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY



YOUNG,JOE LEE

1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/17/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BEAL, MCKENZIE PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/12/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLE, GABRIEL MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/14/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAVIS, DANGELO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DENNARD, ROD MONTAVIOUS DEVANTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARRETT, DARLENE F

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/11/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FLOYD CO GA) GREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/27/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/26/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/26/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLOWAY, VINCENT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NON-SUPPORT

CHILD NON-SUPPORT HUFF, RICKY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY IDLETTE, DARRELL DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LICHON, TAMMY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/20/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LINDSEY, ROBIN LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/23/1968

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PULLING, SELENA JOAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES RUTHERFORD, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/10/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $ STANSELL, JUDSON TALMADGE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/03/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOG AT LARGE***PROPERTY DAMAGE*** THORNTON, TOMESHIA LAUVETTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/24/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, LAUREN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VILLASANA, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/28/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WEBSTER, COLE RICHARDSON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/21/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

ANIMAL CRUELTY WILLIAMS, DANMEGA NATUNGA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, TAMAKIA NECOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY



