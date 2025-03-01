Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDRES,RUBEN
3295 GLEASON DR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
BARBER,RAYMOND DEWAYNE
2304 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAUGHN,JEFFREY MARK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BEAL,MCKENZIE PAIGE
4072 NEW HWY 96 WEST FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOYD,MICHAEL LEWIS
610 COWARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CLARK,KEONTAE MAURICE
2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLE,GABRIEL MELVIN
1170 WEEKS DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
COLEMAN,RANDEL CLEON
243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
COLLINS,JONATHAN COLE
2609 MILL BRIDGE RD LOUNDEN,
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRUZ,OSCAR LEON
2637 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank
Charges:
VIOLATION DL LAW
DAVIS,DANGELO
611 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DECKER,AMBER DAWN
1112 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DENNARD,ROD MONTAVIOUS DEVANTE
8705 REBA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARRETT,DARLENE F
1710 SHILOH RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FLOYD CO GA)
GIFFORD,WESLEY MELTON
PO BOX 92 GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREEN,ANDREW NICHOLAS
1041 KINNETT RD COVINGTON, 30016
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAMILTON,ANTIONE LAMONT
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMILTON,YOLANDA YVETTE
829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HENLEY,NICHOLAS CLABORN
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HENLEY,NICHOLAS CLABORN
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLIDAY,DARRELL LEE
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLOWAY,VINCENT ALEXANDER
4903 BOW HARBOR CIRCLE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOUSTON,KENNETH LABRON
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
HUFF,RICKY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING,CANIECHA SHANTA
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LICHON,TAMMY
4979 KAREN RAY DR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LINDSEY,ROBIN LEIGH
3041 SIDCO DR NASHVILLE, 37204
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
MCGRAW,DONALD AUSTIN
450 SOLDIERS PATHWAY CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DUI
MENASCO,DANIEL RAY
11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDYDAISY,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
MEREDITH,SARA ASHLEE
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PULLING,SELENA JOAN
5520 HELEN ST APT 807 AUSTIN, 78751
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES
RUTHERFORD,JOSHUA DAVID
267 BOHANNONS ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
SHOLTZ,THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
4487 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
SNYDER,TIMOTHY TODD
1537 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
STANSELL,JUDSON TALMADGE
10677 QUARTER HORSE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOG AT LARGE***PROPERTY DAMAGE***
THORNTON,TOMESHIA LAUVETTE
5414 CONNELL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRIBUZIO,JENNIFER JUNE
215 CROYTON TER ALPHARETTA, 30004
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TURNER,LAUREN BROOKE
5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VILLASANA,MICHAEL ANTHONY
7321 Moses Road HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEBSTER,COLE RICHARDSON
1603 MITCHELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WELLS,EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
259 FOREST AVENUE MACON, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
ANIMAL CRUELTY
WHITTEN,JUDY ELAINE
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS,DANMEGA NATUNGA
1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS,DANMEGA NATUNGA
1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,TAMAKIA NECOLE
1902 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
YOUNG,JOE LEE
1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|BEAL, MCKENZIE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLE, GABRIEL MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVIS, DANGELO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DENNARD, ROD MONTAVIOUS DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GARRETT, DARLENE F
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/27/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLOWAY, VINCENT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NON-SUPPORT
- CHILD NON-SUPPORT
|
|HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|IDLETTE, DARRELL DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LICHON, TAMMY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LINDSEY, ROBIN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PULLING, SELENA JOAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RUTHERFORD, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
|
|STANSELL, JUDSON TALMADGE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/03/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DOG AT LARGE***PROPERTY DAMAGE***
|
|THORNTON, TOMESHIA LAUVETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, LAUREN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VILLASANA, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/28/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WEBSTER, COLE RICHARDSON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- ANIMAL CRUELTY
|
|WILLIAMS, DANMEGA NATUNGA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, TAMAKIA NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|