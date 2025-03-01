Former Sheriff Hammond Loses GOP Chairmanship At County Convention

A majority of delegates at the Hamilton County Republican Party Convention on Saturday went with new leadership.

Former Sheriff Jim Hammond lost in his bid to be chairman.

Instead, delegates approved a new "Activate Hamilton" slate.

They include:

Gail Greene, chair: Homeschool mother, foster parent, legislative advocate, citizen lobbyist

Dan Meehan, vice chair: Retired national security professional, lifelong conservative leader

Anne Lowery, secretary: Director of Development for Civics + Culture ministry at Calvary

Chapel

Kimberly Fiorello, treasurer: Former state representative, grassroots organizer

Tonya Miller, vice treasurer: Lifelong Republican volunteer and activist, experienced treasurer, property manager

Ms. Greene, of Signal Mountain, was active in the campaign in which Michele Reneau upset Patsy Hazlewood for the District 27 House seat.

Mark Harrison was the outgoing chairman.