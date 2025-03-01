Latest Headlines

New Slate Takes Over Hamilton County GOP Leadership

  • Saturday, March 1, 2025

A majority of delegates at the Hamilton County Republican Party Convention on Saturday went with new leadership.

Former Sheriff Jim Hammond lost in his bid to be chairman to Gail Greene.

Ms. Greene was described as a homeschool mother, foster parent, legislative advocate, and citizen lobbyist.

The remainder of the new "Activate Hamilton" slate also won.

The winners include:

Dan Meehan, vice chair: Retired national security professional, lifelong conservative leader
Anne Lowery, secretary: Director of Development for Civics + Culture ministry at Calvary
Chapel
Kimberly Fiorello, treasurer: Former state representative, grassroots organizer
Tonya Miller, vice treasurer: Lifelong Republican volunteer and activist, experienced treasurer, property manager

Tallies were:

Chair
Gail Greene - 213
Jim Hammond - 104

Vice Chair
Dan Meehan - 224
Marty Von Schaff - 79

Secretary
Anne Lowery - 205
Derek Kukura - 90

Treasurer
Kimberly Fiorello - 195
Paulina Medaris - 85

Vice - treasurer
Tonya Miller - unopposed

Ms.

Greene, of Signal Mountain, was active in the campaign in which Michele Reneau upset Patsy Hazlewood for the District 27 House seat.

The convention was at Hixson Middle School.

Mark Harrison was the outgoing chairman.

