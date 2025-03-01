New Slate Takes Over Hamilton County GOP Leadership

A majority of delegates at the Hamilton County Republican Party Convention on Saturday went with new leadership.



Former Sheriff Jim Hammond lost in his bid to be chairman to Gail Greene.



Ms. Greene was described as a homeschool mother, foster parent, legislative advocate, and citizen lobbyist.



The remainder of the new "Activate Hamilton" slate also won.



The winners include:



Dan Meehan, vice chair: Retired national security professional, lifelong conservative leader

Anne Lowery, secretary: Director of Development for Civics + Culture ministry at Calvary

Chapel

Kimberly Fiorello, treasurer: Former state representative, grassroots organizer

Tonya Miller, vice treasurer: Lifelong Republican volunteer and activist, experienced treasurer, property manager



Tallies were:



Chair

Gail Greene - 213

Jim Hammond - 104



Vice Chair

Dan Meehan - 224

Marty Von Schaff - 79



Secretary

Anne Lowery - 205

Derek Kukura - 90



Treasurer

Kimberly Fiorello - 195

Paulina Medaris - 85



Vice - treasurer

Tonya Miller - unopposed



Ms.

Greene, of Signal Mountain, was active in the campaign in which Michele Reneau upset Patsy Hazlewood for the District 27 House seat.The convention was at Hixson Middle School.Mark Harrison was the outgoing chairman.