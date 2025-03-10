Soddy Daisy Commission Discusses Importance Of Park Improvements

Each year the city of Soddy Daisy invests in its parks. The reasons are two-fold said Commissioner Steve Everett. He said that part of the importance of sports for kids is to teach them how to work and play well with other people. Another reason for the emphasis on sports in Soddy Daisy is because the city does not have a lot to sell, so bringing people from out of town produces income.

The commissioners are behind in making improvements to the sports facilities and spending money on them each year. Sporting events are a big attraction for the city and good facilities help encourage people to come to sporting events and stay long enough to spend money in the city. When they come, people buy gasoline and eat in restaurants and the city receives sales tax on the money on those purchases.

The council just approved the purchase of bleachers and the installation of a sun screen over them. The Kids Club will be contributing $15,000 for the bleacher covers, which not only shield from the sun and wind, but also function as a safety feature that protects people from foul balls. That money will come from sign-up fees for the various sports. Across multiple sports the city services from 1,500 to 1,800 kids each year. And this year there are 800 kids participating in Soddy Daisy’s baseball and softball programs alone, said Commissioner Everett.

With the increase in participation of the sports and recreation programs and facilities in the city, a new position has been added. Chad Crowe, already an employee of the city, has been given the new title of parks supervisor. He will be able to devote more time and effort to the sports and recreation department than before, in addition to growing the parks. There are plans to hire a couple more employees for the Parks and Recreation departments.

After the 30 years that the city has maintained Pine Tree Park near the lake, the state of Tennessee has finally transferred all real property interests in the TVA easement tract to Soddy Daisy. City Manager Burt Johnson said that before now the state actually ran the park but citizens thought that the city did. Now with the city having control, if improvements are needed or wanted in the park, it will be able to apply for grants to do the work, where previously all the money used for the park came from the city’s general fund.

Soddy Daisy was given a $21,000 grant from the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation this year. This money came from interest on investments from the sale of the Red Bank Community Hospital. Each year the foundation splits the proceeds between Red Bank and Soddy Daisy, with the condition that the money is used to help the most people in the city and is used for projects that the foundation approves. This year the fire department will use it to purchase fire hoses in the amount of $15,960.

Police Chief Billy Petty reported that the past year has seen improvements in all but one area. Statistics for the year show that there were fewer victims of crime in Soddy Daisy from the previous year, and car thefts, burglaries, traffic stops and citations and drug arrests were all down this year. The one category that did not decrease was fraud and it was aimed mostly at seniors, said the chief. He said that "the tone has been set by the commissioners, and that it has been easier to accomplish when there is no turmoil in the city’s government.” Those statistics will be posted on the city’s Facebook page in the near future.





