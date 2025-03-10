Roberts Mill Road To Be Closed On Wednesday For Maintenance

Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scheduled general maintenance.
Motorists should use the W Road or Signal Mountain Bouevard/Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain during this time.
Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scheduled general maintenance.
Motorists should use the W Road or Signal Mountain Bouevard/Taft Highway to leave or ... more
The Dalton Police Department arrested Philip Kevin McKinley, 53, of Chatsworth on two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority ... more
Each year the city of Soddy Daisy invests in its parks. The reasons are two-fold said Commissioner Steve Everett. He said that part of the importance of sports for kids is to teach them how to ... more