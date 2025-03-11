Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BERNAS, MAKAIO S
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|BONE, MATTHEW DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
|BRYANT, JAHKIRA K
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
|CARTER, JAQUEZ MALIQUE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
|CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL VOP
|ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|FOLDS, JAYDEN SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|FULGENCIO, ISMAEL CHAVEZ
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- RAPE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|GRANGER, KATHRYN SKYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/12/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- HARASSMENT
|HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|MOORE, CODY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|MOORE, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|PICKETT, AARON LEON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/17/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|PRESTON, MIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
|PRINCE, ELIZABETH SUZETTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
|SANDERS, KIARA SCHENELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
|SHERRILL, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Charge(s):
- OTHER (COURT APPEARANCE FOR CRIMINAL COURT #316532
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/27/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
