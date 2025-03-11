Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BABBS,JULIAN ISAIAH

6505 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BERNAS,MAKAIO S

4100 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLAYLOCK,BRYAN RAY

10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DIASY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONE,MATTHEW DESHAUN

5100 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING



BROWN,RASHAUN JULIAN

HIGHLAND PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BRYANT,JAHKIRA K

4446 PAULA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER,JAQUEZ MALIQUE

205 DERBY DOWNS PLACE APT 103 BRANDON,

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER,PATRICK LAMONT

1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DANSBY,LASONIA JUAYELL

1782 TAHOE LN DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL VOP



DOBBS,LUCAS AARON

2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST



ELDRIDGE,NATHAN LAMONT

6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FOLDS,JAYDEN SKYLER

416 HARTLINE RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FULGENCIO,ISMAEL CHAVEZ

4520 DELASHMITT RD #113 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE



GRANGER,KATHRYN SKYE

223 S MOSS AVE., APT.

