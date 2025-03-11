Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BABBS,JULIAN ISAIAH
6505 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BERNAS,MAKAIO S
4100 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BLAYLOCK,BRYAN RAY
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DIASY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONE,MATTHEW DESHAUN
5100 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

BROWN,RASHAUN JULIAN
HIGHLAND PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRYANT,JAHKIRA K
4446 PAULA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARTER,JAQUEZ MALIQUE
205 DERBY DOWNS PLACE APT 103 BRANDON,
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARTER,PATRICK LAMONT
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DANSBY,LASONIA JUAYELL
1782 TAHOE LN DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL VOP

DOBBS,LUCAS AARON
2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST

ELDRIDGE,NATHAN LAMONT
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FOLDS,JAYDEN SKYLER
416 HARTLINE RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FULGENCIO,ISMAEL CHAVEZ
4520 DELASHMITT RD #113 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

GRANGER,KATHRYN SKYE
223 S MOSS AVE., APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT

HALL,TANNIS JERMAINE
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HALL,TANNIS JERMAINE
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAZELRIG,KENNETH SHANE
727 EAST 11TH STREET ROME, 37403
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

HUGHES,GEORGE BERNARD
4723 Midland Pike Chattanooga, 374112420
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JOHNSON,KODI DELON
6317 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

JOHNSON,KODI DELON
6317 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LOPEZ GOMEZ,DONIS MAURICIO
1702 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MCALLISTER,SAMUEL EUGENE
3523 CONNELLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCKENZIE,VINCENT CARRALIS
4742 PINE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

MOORE,CODY LAMAR
6410 FLAGPOINT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

MOORE,JOSEPH WILLIAM
308 HAMPTON RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OGLETREE,SAMBRA RACHELL
718 SYLBAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PICKETT,AARON LEON
8455 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PRESTON,MIA MARIE
2536T LUCIE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PRINCE,ELIZABETH SUZETTE
345 PINEY RD TRENTON, 34752
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

QUINTON,TABITHA JOANN
113 DIANE LN FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS,DONNA
2121 HENSON GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SANDERS,KIARA SCHENELLE
1126 FAIR DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37912
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

SHERRILL,MICHAEL PAUL
6525 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SUTTON,JAYLON QUENTARIUS
15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OTHER (COURT APPEARANCE FOR CRIMINAL COURT #316532

WILLIAMS,MICHAEL WAYNE
4952 BELL HARBOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

