Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AGUILA,ALEXANDER

426 GREENHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



BOLES,JAMES MIKE

1040 GRAYSON RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CARTER,DAVID M

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CARTER,MELANIE DENISE

220 KETNER DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECLARK,RACHEAL E7065 BISHOP DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTCOOLEY,DAVID ANDREW370 WHISKEY WAY JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest:61 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:EXTORTIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYCOMPUTER OFFENSESDEFAZIO,PETER JOHN1442 OLD YORK HWY N DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARASSMENTDURHAM,TIMOTHY LEE16 WOODARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374123136Age at Arrest:57 years oldArresting Agency:UTCCharges:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEELLIS,BRETT ANDREW100 FAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAVORS,FREDERICK LEWIS1214 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAY,DUSTIN CORNELL8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGREEN,RODNEY J SANTEZ270 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEGREEN,RODNEY J SANTEZ270 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULTGREENE,NATHANIEL HENRY4627 ARDMORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARMON,TABATHA BROOKE2010 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHOWARD,CODY RICHARD LEE8428 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARJEAN-MICHEL,BERNATEAU6905 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTJOHNSON,NATHANIEL NMN3695 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:63 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)JONES,JAYDEN DEWON1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:EVADING ARRESTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEJORDAN,LEBRISHA YVONNE4518 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKAVKAB,ALVAZ1721 MORRIS HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:KING,MYRA JANE438 CHERRY ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest:74 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTLEWIS,TERRENCE DEWAYNE3957 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LOPEZ,PAOLA90 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:VIOLATION OF DL LAWMARTIN,JOSHUA ELDRIDGE1950GREENDALE DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:MCCULLEY,CONNER SHELTON820 CHESTNUTWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)MORRISON,ANTONIO DEWIGHT839 15TH STREET NORTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:MURR,BRODY LYNN4609 HISXON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)NORMAN,JUDY MICHELLE2980 BIG FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374057625Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARORTENZI,CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY1208 GADD RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:FELONY POSS METHFELONY POSS CRACKDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDFELONY POSS FENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPHILLIPS,MATTHEW JASON TYLER1733 RAY JO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)PLUNKETT,MICHAEL TRAVIS1326 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)SPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRECCHIA,HANNAH NICOLE301 CHATEAU DRIVE F3 ROME, 30161Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMONDS,JAMES CARL2162 S SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH,CASSIDI BROOKE4109 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTERCERO RAMOS,TOMASE 23RD ST Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETHOMPSON,ROBERT HENRY3102 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061209Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CHILD NON-SUPPORTTINKER,PENNY MICHELLE50 KRISTOPHER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVAUGHN,COURTNEY MICHELLE5700 ROPER STREET, APT. O15 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTWELLS,LORIE ELIZABETH261 MYERS RD CKICKMAUGA, 307073037Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT UNDER $500WELLS,LORIE ELIZABETH261 MYERS RD CKICKMAUGA, 307073037Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARWELLS,LORIE ELIZABETH261 MYERS RD CKICKMAUGA, 307073037Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT UNDER $500

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILA, ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BOLES, JAMES MIKE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/25/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT BRANNON, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/03/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CAMPBELL, QUARYELL KENYON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/31/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARTER, DAVID M

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARTER, MELANIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/29/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COOLEY, DAVID ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/18/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

EXTORTION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

COMPUTER OFFENSES DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ELKINS, CHLOE L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ELLIS, BRETT ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FAVORS, FREDERICK LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FOSTER, BRYSON GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/22/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE GREENE, NATHANIEL HENRY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HALL, ZACHARY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JEAN-MICHEL, BERNATEAU

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

JOHNSON, NATHANIEL NMN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/22/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JONES, JAYDEN DEWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/29/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JORDAN, LEBRISHA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KAVKAB, ALVAZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, MYRA JANE

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 09/27/1950

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LEWIS, TERRENCE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/01/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, PAOLA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF DL LAW LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MARTIN, JOSHUA ELDRIDGE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLEY, CONNER SHELTON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VOP ASSAULT

VOP ASSAULT MORRISON, ANTONIO DEWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORMAN, JUDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ORTENZI, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FELONY POSS METH

FELONY POSS CRACK

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

FELONY POSS FENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) PLUNKETT, MICHAEL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RECCHIA, HANNAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/13/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMONDS, JAMES CARL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/26/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/07/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

TERCERO RAMOS, TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/05/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/31/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NON-SUPPORT TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY VAUGHN, COURTNEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/23/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VOLTAIRE, NIKI GIOVONNIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/01/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, LORIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT