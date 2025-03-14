Latest Headlines

Woman Who Shot 2 People She Didn't Know Enters Guilty Pleas

  • Friday, March 14, 2025
Niki Giovonnie Voltaire
Niki Giovonnie Voltaire

A Chattanooga woman charged with shooting two people she didn't know has entered guilty pleas in the case.

Niki Giovonnie Voltaire, who was 38 at the time of the incident on March 31, 2021, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and got a two-year sentence.

She got a suspended six-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Police responded on a report of a person who was shot on Tunnel Boulevard and located  two victims. Police said the first victim was shot in the chest, and the second victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the left leg. Both were transported to Erlanger Hospital.

When police spoke to the second victim at the hospital, she said she had stepped outside of her apartment when she noticed several people arguing, and that she told them to leave. She said that when she walked away, she heard a gunshot and then realized she had been shot. The second victim said she did not know who shot her. The first victim also said she did not know any of the people present, nor did she know who shot her.

Police also spoke to several witnesses, including the suspect’s boyfriend and another witness closely related to him. Police said the boyfriend was arguing with his son, and the witness became involved in an argument with the man’s girlfriend, Ms. Voltaire. The female witness said Ms. Voltaire pulled a gun out of her purse, and, when the woman asked Ms. Voltaire, “Are you going to shoot me?” the first victim walked up. The witness told police Ms. Voltaire pulled the trigger but the gun did not go off.

The witness said Ms. Voltaire pulled the safety off and then shot the victim in the chest. The witness said other people began to surround the suspect, and she shot the second victim out of fear.

Police said they showed another witness a picture of Ms. Voltaire and her boyfriend, and the witness identified Ms. Voltaire as the shooter.  Ms. Voltaire was taken into custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and felony reckless endangerment.

 

Latest Headlines
Tennessee Set To Play Texas Friday Afternoon
  • Sports
  • 3/14/2025
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Swears In New Police Chief
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Swears In New Police Chief
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Chattanooga's 10,000 Game Day
Chattanooga's 10,000 Game Day
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Chattanooga Area Bracing For Severe Storms, Possible Flash Flooding
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Woman Who Shot 2 People She Didn't Know Enters Guilty Pleas
Woman Who Shot 2 People She Didn't Know Enters Guilty Pleas
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Man Who Killed Man Who Slapped His Sister Gets 15 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder
Man Who Killed Man Who Slapped His Sister Gets 15 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Breaking News
Woman Who Shot 2 People She Didn't Know Enters Guilty Pleas
Woman Who Shot 2 People She Didn't Know Enters Guilty Pleas
  • 3/14/2025

A Chattanooga woman charged with shooting two people she didn't know has entered guilty pleas in the case. Niki Giovonnie Voltaire, who was 38 at the time of the incident on March 31, 2021, ... more

Man Who Killed Man Who Slapped His Sister Gets 15 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder
Man Who Killed Man Who Slapped His Sister Gets 15 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder
  • 3/14/2025

A Chattanooga man who police said killed a man who had slapped his sister has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Paul L. Hayden, Jr., who was ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/14/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILA,ALEXANDER ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/14/2025
Volkswagen Going To 2 Shifts; Offering Some Worker Buyouts As Sales Slow; UAW Hits Action
  • 3/13/2025
Spring Events And Updates Discussed At Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission
  • 3/13/2025
Sections Of Stringer's Ridge Trails Temporarily Closed Following Overnight Brush Fire
  • 3/13/2025
Authorities Respond To Vehicle Fire On I-75; Distracted Driving Causes 2nd Crash
Authorities Respond To Vehicle Fire On I-75; Distracted Driving Causes 2nd Crash
  • 3/13/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/14/2025
Sovereignty
  • 3/13/2025
Top Senate Stories: Republicans Roll Back Right To Bail
  • 3/13/2025
Sports
Tennessee Set To Play Texas Friday Afternoon
  • 3/14/2025
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
  • 3/13/2025
Jason Laatsch Goes From Lee Assistant To Head Coach Of Bryan Men's Basketball
Jason Laatsch Goes From Lee Assistant To Head Coach Of Bryan Men's Basketball
  • 3/13/2025
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
  • 3/13/2025
Three Wrestling Mocs Set To Compete In NCAA Championships
  • 3/12/2025
Happenings
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 3/13/2025
Farm Days At McDonald Farm Is March 20
Farm Days At McDonald Farm Is March 20
  • 3/13/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Missing Argument
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Missing Argument
  • 3/13/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 3/13/2025
Glass From The Past: New Exhibit At Downtown Library Opens Saturday
Glass From The Past: New Exhibit At Downtown Library Opens Saturday
  • 3/13/2025
Entertainment
Tiffany Hadish's "Funny And Fearless" Tour Comes To Chattanooga
Tiffany Hadish's "Funny And Fearless" Tour Comes To Chattanooga
  • 3/13/2025
String Theory Season To Conclude With Jung, Kataoka And Rosenbaum
String Theory Season To Conclude With Jung, Kataoka And Rosenbaum
  • 3/13/2025
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
  • 3/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
  • 3/12/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/14/2025
Dining
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Business
Mitch Cochran From Cleveland Named Food City Store Manager Of The Year
Mitch Cochran From Cleveland Named Food City Store Manager Of The Year
  • 3/13/2025
Georgia January Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6%
  • 3/13/2025
ArtsBuild And VITA Offer Free Tax Prep Day
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
  • 3/13/2025
Baylor's Elizabeth Silva Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Baylor's Elizabeth Silva Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition
  • 3/13/2025
McCallie Students Participate In Local Service Projects
  • 3/13/2025
Living Well
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
  • 3/13/2025
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
  • 3/13/2025
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • 3/12/2025
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Hiram Beene Moore, MD Tennessee Historical Marker Dedication Is March 16
  • 3/11/2025
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Outdoors
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
  • 3/12/2025
Crabtree Farms Hosts 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival April 25-27
  • 3/11/2025
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 3/10/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Wrong With "Do As I Say, Not As I Do"?
Bob Tamasy: What's Wrong With "Do As I Say, Not As I Do"?
  • 3/14/2025
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
  • 3/13/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
  • 3/13/2025
Obituaries
Mary Ann Rennick
Mary Ann Rennick
  • 3/14/2025
Danny Wade Durham
Danny Wade Durham
  • 3/13/2025
Lewis Allen French
Lewis Allen French
  • 3/13/2025
Government
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • 3/13/2025
Woman Complains Of Tear Gas Exposure After SWAT Call - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/13/2025
Teenager Arrested After Throwing Knife At Mother, Sibling - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/13/2025