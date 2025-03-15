Latest Headlines

Walker County Opening Shelter; Rhea County Preparing For Severe Storm

  • Saturday, March 15, 2025
Walker County Emergency Management and Walker County CERT will open a shelter at 5:30 p.m. (Saturday) at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring.

The shelter will provide those in need with a safe space to wait out the storm. There will be tables, chairs and a limited number of cots available. Those planning to use this shelter should bring necessities and creature comforts with them, such as blankets, pillows, snacks, books, medicine, etc.

Officials noted that the latest forecast continues to call for the chance of tornadoes, but now has increased the risk of damaging winds in the 60 to 80 mph range and large hail.
Severe weather is expected to begin in western Walker County around 8 p.m. and continue until 3 a.m.

Stay up to date on community alerts with our SirenGPS app. More info at: https://walkercountyga.gov/alerts/

Rhea County Emergency Management is actively monitoring the forecasted severe weather expected to impact the area. Emergency personnel and resources are on standby and ready to respond as needed, officials said.

Temporary permanent structure locations will be open for those in need.

Rhea EMA director Brad Harrison said to make sure everyone monitors their weather radio and make sure their batteries are all charged up.

Have spare batteries and flashlights. As you go to bed make sure you have appropriate clothing on and shoes. Make sure you have a supply of your medicines, water and non-perishable goods that will last a few days if need.

Signed up for the Rhea County hyperscan which gives you real-time alerts of not only weather conditions but also road incidents in Rhea County.

For real-time updates and permanent building locations follow Rhea County Emergency Management and Rhea County Sheriff's Office on Facebook and stay tuned to local news sources.
