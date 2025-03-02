Purse Snatcher Picks Wrong Venue - In Front Of Jiu Jitsu Masters

Eyewitnesses on Saturday afternoon said a would-be purse snatcher chose the wrong group to carry out his misdeed in front of.Several members of the Chattanooga Jiu Jitsu Academy jumped into action in behalf of the frantic woman with the purse, it was stated.An eyewitness said of the incident in Hixson, "An elderly woman was observed being attacked by a young man in the parking lot across from the Dollar Tree. In an effort to steal the purse and other personal items from the woman the young man forcibly threw her to the ground and then fled with her property."Several long time members of the Chattanooga Jiu Jitsu Academy came to the aid if the woman, while others pursued her attacker in an effort to retrieve her belongings and bring the young man to justice."The suspect was successfully restrained until the CPD arrived on scene and took him into custody."I would like to point out how grateful the community is in particular to the quick response of the CPD, but also to the responsiveness of the long term members of the Chattanooga Jiu Jitsu Academy that immediately came to the aid of the woman who was attacked.Well done, and thank you, to the several individuals that stepped up and responded impressively.""There isn't a good place to violently attack a woman, but doing it in front of Chattanooga Jiu Jitsu Academy might just be the absolute worst place."