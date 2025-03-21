2 Die In Crash Of Small Plane At LaFayette Airport Thursday Afternoon

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com )
ALLISON,WALTER ... more
Senate Minority Leader Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) and House Minority Leader Rep. Karen Camper (D-Memphis) have introduced the Tennessee Equal Opportunities for Girls’ Sports Act (SB 1327/HB ... more
Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more