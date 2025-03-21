2 TVA Workers Rescued Friday Morning After Man Basket Malfunction

Previous Next

Two workers were rescued from TVA’s Pump Storage Facility on Raccoon Mountain Friday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 11 a.m. to the intake structure.



Crews were doing necessary maintenance when their man basket malfunctioned 150 feet down and would not come back up.

Chattanooga Fire, TVA officials and Hamilton County EMS responded to assist with the rescue. Firefighters set up a rope system on the platform at the top of the structure. Crews hauled each worker up individually and by 1:30 p.m., the rescue was over.

There were no injuries.

Members of the CFD’s Urban Search & Rescue Team and Special Operations Division also assisted.