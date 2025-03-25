Latest Headlines

New County Data Finds Drop In Fatal Overdoses, Slight Decrease In Violent Crime

  • Tuesday, March 25, 2025

The latest edition of Hamilton Counted reports that for a second consecutive year there are declining fatal overdoses as well as a slight drop in countywide violent crime.

Officials said, "This year, we expanded the report to include state-provided education data, offering deeper insights into our public schools. While Hamilton County is home to several top-performing schools, the data also reveals stark disparities, particularly in urban areas where achievement rates fall below county and state averages despite higher per-student funding. Notably, many of the region’s best elementary schools are in Hamilton County."

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, "Hamilton Counted has undoubtedly brought our community’s challenges into focus. Now, with two years of data, we have a clearer, data-driven understanding of where we stand on issues ranging from education and crime to
overdoses.

"Countywide, violent crime has seen a slight decline over the past year. Non-fatal shootings in Chattanooga dropped by 21 percent, yet the city’s murder rate remains high and consistent with recent years. This data, combined with poor public school performance in the City of Chattanooga, underscores the urgent need to invest in alternative education pathways that equip students with the skills to break the cycle of violence and poverty.

"For the second year in a row, fatal overdoses in Hamilton County have declined and are now at their lowest level since 2020. However, the opioid epidemic does not discriminate—it affects individuals and families from all walks of life. As we continue to look for innovative ways to meet people in their moment of need, we launched Tennessee’s first
Overdose Prevention Team, led by Hamilton County EMS, deploying Quick Response Vehicles to deliver life-saving medications and connect individuals to critical recovery resources. This proactive approach brings immediate support into victim’s homes, tailors assistance to their unique needs, and provides a warm handoff to community organizations that offer long-term care.

"While this report provides a clearer picture of our county’s challenges, it is also a call to action. Data alone does not create change - our response to it does. Solving these issues requires more than just government action; it takes a united effort. I invite every company, church, and civic organization to step up and play a role in this pivotal moment in our county’s history."

The Hamilton Counted: 2024 Year-End Report is now available HERE, covering data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024.

