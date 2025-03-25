Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Indicted On Multiple Charges

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

On Aug. 8, 2024, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Jeremy Wayne Newcome, 48. The investigation revealed that Newcome, while off-duty, responded to the scene of a deadly crash in Pikeville involving a family member who was the driver.

This week, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Newcome with one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence, one count of official misconduct, and one count of accessory after the fact.

He was booked into the Bledsoe County jail on a $25,000 bond.