Drones Used To Locate Runaway Child In Bradley County

Drones were used Monday night to locate a runaway child in Bradley County.

A call came in from a residence in southeast Bradley County by parents who reported their child was missing and had run away from home. Responding patrol deputies quickly searched the wooded area and recognizing the need for additional resources, requested assistance from the drone team.

Due to the team’s extensive training and rapid response, they were able to quickly deploy their drones, locate the young boy in a large, wooded area nearby and safely reunite him with his family.

Sheriff Lawson said, "The success of this mission is a direct result of the numerous hours our drone team spends training for these exact situations.





Their expertise and dedication made all the difference in bringing this child home safely."