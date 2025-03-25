Latest Headlines

Drones Used To Locate Runaway Child In Bradley County

  • Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Drones were used Monday night to locate a runaway child in Bradley County.

A call came in from a residence in southeast Bradley County by parents who reported their child was missing and had run away from home. Responding patrol deputies quickly searched the wooded area and recognizing the need for additional resources, requested assistance from the drone team.

Due to the team’s extensive training and rapid response, they were able to quickly deploy their drones, locate the young boy in a large, wooded area nearby and safely reunite him with his family.

Sheriff Lawson said, "The success of this mission is a direct result of the numerous hours our drone team spends training for these exact situations.

Their expertise and dedication made all the difference in bringing this child home safely."


Silverdale Beats Boyd Buchanan In Error Fest
  • 3/25/2025
Signal Mountain Finances Good, But Audit Has Long List Of Negative Findings
  • 3/25/2025
Rep. Greg Vital Passes Bill To Grant National Guard Veterans Driver’s License Designation
  • 3/25/2025
Emergency Road Closure And Scheduled Construction Closures Announced
  • 3/25/2025
City Council Presented With New Tree Ordinance
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/25/2025
City Council Presented With New Tree Ordinance
  • 3/25/2025

The City Council on Tuesday discussed a new proposed tree ordinance that officials said is aimed at preserving the city’s tree canopy while ensuring responsible development. The ordinance ... more

  • 3/25/2025

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Indicted On Multiple Charges
  • 3/25/2025

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper. On Aug. 8, 2024, at the request of 12th ... more

New County Data Finds Drop In Fatal Overdoses, Slight Decrease In Violent Crime
  • 3/25/2025
County Trustee Bill Hullander Warns Public Of Mail Theft Including Tax Payments
  • 3/25/2025
John Shearer: Remembering Wesley Center That Positively Influenced Lives, From The Southside To Selma
  • 3/25/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/25/2025
State Senate Advances Bill That Curbs Community Benefit Agreements
  • 3/24/2025
Stop Another Waste Of Money - And Response
  • 3/25/2025
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Amendment - Lee Admin Adds $343M Of Spending To The Budget
  • 3/25/2025
Restorative Practices: Effective Solutions Or Additional Burdens For Educators?
  • 3/25/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Karlyn Pickens Sets Softball Speed Record As Lady Vols Salvage 3rd Game Of Arkansas Series
  • 3/25/2025
Dan Fleser: Guards Are Key As Lady Vols Face Texas
  • 3/25/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #1/1 Vols Welcomes Queens For Midweek Matchup
  • 3/25/2025
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of March Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
  • 3/24/2025
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
  • 3/24/2025
1st Amendment Dinner At The Jewish Cultural Center Set For April 10
  • 3/25/2025
Fiber Arts Bash Returns To Downtown Library March 29
  • 3/25/2025
Jerry Summers: City Of Missionary Ridge
  • 3/25/2025
Women Of Distinction Seeks Nominations By May 9
  • 3/25/2025
ITG Hosts Art After Hours Event "Resin Reflections" March 28
  • 3/25/2025
Nightfall Returns May 2 For 2025 Season
  • 3/25/2025
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” April 8-12
  • 3/24/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Sam Hall
  • 3/24/2025
Beloved Local Musician Passes Away; GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help With Expenses
  • 3/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/25/2025
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Tree Worx Partners With North Branch Capital And Boutte Tree To Drive Growth
  • 3/25/2025
Pinnacle Financial Partners Recruits Office Leader For Chattanooga Broad Street Office
  • 3/25/2025
La Paz Chattanooga Adds 3 New Board Members
  • 3/25/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Scott L. Probasco, Jr. To Host 2025 Financial Literacy Lecture Online With UC Berkeley Professor, Dr. Terrance Odean
  • 3/25/2025
GNTC Hosts 2025 Spring Plant Sale April 7-11
  • 3/25/2025
TVA/BVI Announce Robotics Award Program
  • 3/24/2025
County Mayor Weston Wamp Keynote Speaker At AAHC Graduation
  • 3/25/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Popular Seniors Got Talent Showcase Returning To Chattanooga July 31
  • 3/25/2025
Erlanger Trauma Services To Host 2025 Trauma Symposium In May
  • 3/24/2025
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Volunteers Needed For American Battlefield Trust Park Day
  • 3/21/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
  • 3/24/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
  • 3/20/2025
Kirk Hall Low, Jr.
  • 3/25/2025
Eddie Mae Jones Burney
  • 3/25/2025
Marjorie "Jean" Armstrong
  • 3/25/2025
Emergency Road Closure And Scheduled Construction Closures Announced
  • 3/25/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/25/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For March 17-23
  • 3/24/2025